Starmer Faces Scrutiny as Top Diplomat Ousted in Mandelson Vetting Scandal

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is under intense pressure following the dismissal of Sir Olly Robbins, a senior diplomat, in connection with Peter Mandelson's failed security vetting for the US Ambassador role. Starmer claims ignorance of the vetting issues, while allies of Robbins defend his actions and question the grounds for his ousting. The scandal raises serious questions about transparency and accountability within Downing Street.

The Prime Minister's office is engulfed in controversy following the forced resignation of top diplomat Sir Olly Robbins . Sir Keir Starmer , the embattled Prime Minister, has publicly stated he was unaware that Peter Mandelson , the New Labour architect, had failed security vetting when he was appointed US Ambassador last February. Robbins was ousted last night, with a furious PM claiming he was not informed that vetting officials had advised against Mandelson's appointment.

This assertion, however, is met with strong skepticism from allies of Sir Olly, who insist he acted appropriately and that ministerial notification of such sensitive vetting details was not his responsibility. Ciaran Martin, former head of the National Cyber Security Centre, supported this view, explaining that mandarins like Sir Olly are typically not permitted to share specific vetting information with ministers. Darren Jones, a close aide to the PM, attempted to defend the government's position on morning broadcasts but appeared to concede that established procedures were followed, casting further doubt on the justification for Robbins' dismissal. Sir Olly, a highly experienced civil servant earning £240,000 annually, was informed by Sir Keir last night that he no longer had the Prime Minister's confidence. The Foreign Affairs Committee has summoned Sir Olly to give evidence next Tuesday, a development that could prove pivotal for the Prime Minister's leadership. Westminster is rife with disbelief at the notion that no one within Number 10 or any minister was aware of the vetting issues until this week. This scandal echoes previous departures of high-ranking officials under Sir Keir's leadership, many of whom received substantial severance packages. Chris Wormald, for instance, reportedly received £260,000 upon his departure as Cabinet Secretary. Even Peter Mandelson himself received a £75,000 payoff after stepping down as US Ambassador, a settlement recommended by Sir Olly. Sir Keir, currently attending a summit on the Middle East crisis, faces growing pressure to resign, with some Labour MPs deeming his position untenable. Kemi Badenoch accused the Prime Minister of deception, stating he was treating the public with contempt, and that resignation was the only logical outcome. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey echoed this sentiment, asserting that ultimate responsibility lies with Downing Street. Sir Keir had previously assured Parliament that Peter Mandelson had passed security vetting and that due process was followed. He claimed to have only learned of the vetting failure on Tuesday, yet failed to address the matter during Prime Minister's Questions the following day. Addressing the media, Sir Keir maintained he would not resign and placed the blame squarely on Sir Olly. He expressed profound anger and disbelief at not being informed about Mandelson's vetting failure, particularly when he had assured Parliament of due process. He emphasized that not only he, but no minister, was informed, describing the situation as unforgivable. Sir Keir pledged to present all relevant facts to Parliament on Monday with complete transparency. This latest crisis adds to a series of high-profile exits from Sir Keir's government following the Mandelson affair. His chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned in February, taking responsibility for the appointment, followed by Communications Director Tim Allan, who stated his departure would facilitate the establishment of a new Number 10 team. During a 2020 rally, Sir Keir had promised to accept accountability for institutional errors rather than blame staff, citing his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions where he stated, 'I carried the can' for mistakes made by his team, vowing never to turn on his staff. Mr. Martin, speaking to BBC Radio 4, conveyed his disappointment and sadness at Sir Olly's departure, questioning the grounds for dismissal and suggesting confusion surrounding the complexities of security vetting processes. He clarified that the commonly circulated narrative, implying Sir Oliver Robbins overruled a vetting failure recommendation and failed to inform Downing Street, is factually inaccurate regarding the operational procedures





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