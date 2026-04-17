Starmer 'Furious' Over Mandelson Vetting Scandal, Defends Position Amidst Resignation Calls

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expresses outrage over not being informed of Peter Mandelson's failure to pass security vetting, a revelation that has intensified calls for his resignation. While defending his government's actions, Starmer pledges transparency and vows to address Parliament.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared it unforgivable that he was not informed about Peter Mandelson failing security vetting , amidst mounting pressure to resign. The Prime Minister expressed his fury, labelling the situation an 'unforgivable' failure after adding the head of the Foreign Office to the list of senior figures implicated in the unfolding scandal.

Despite the crisis, Sir Keir indicated no intention to step down, pledging to address the House of Commons on Monday to present his case and all relevant facts with complete transparency. He stated emphatically that neither he nor any other minister was made aware of Mandelson's failure to pass security vetting. The UK's chief diplomat, Olly Robbins, was reportedly dismissed last night following revelations that Mandelson was appointed US ambassador despite security vetting officials advising against his nomination. Sir Keir, who is currently in Paris attending a summit on the Middle East crisis, is facing increasing calls for his resignation, with some Labour MPs privately expressing doubts about his ability to weather the storm. Conservative figures have accused the Prime Minister of misleading Parliament, with Kemi Badenoch stating he had lied and was treating the public with contempt. Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, asserted that ultimate responsibility lies with Downing Street. This latest development reignites the scrutiny surrounding Labour, as Sir Keir finds himself fighting to retain his position. He had previously informed the House of Commons that Mandelson had passed security vetting and that due process had been followed, a statement made without mentioning the critical intelligence that emerged later. The Prime Minister's ally, Darren Jones, was dispatched to defend the government's position, framing the issue as a systemic failure and reiterating the Prime Minister's resolve not to resign. Jones argued that the Prime Minister was factually correct at the time, as the Foreign Office had granted Peter Mandelson developed vetting status, clearing him for the ambassadorial role. However, he conceded that the Prime Minister was unaware until Tuesday evening that this decision had been made contrary to the recommendations of security and vetting officials. Despite security officials advising against granting Mandelson developed vetting status, he was reportedly allowed access to highly sensitive documents. The internal mood within Labour is described as grim, even with the existing international turmoil and upcoming local elections making a leadership challenge seem untimely. MPs are privately expressing concern, with one stating that the situation is worsening and another questioning Sir Keir's ability to survive. An unnamed minister told The Times that this represents a tipping point, demanding an end to excuses and scapegoats, and calling for the Prime Minister to resign. Another minister acknowledged that the perceived safety net Sir Keir had gained due to the international crisis was eroding. Sir Keir had announced Mandelson's appointment as the UK's representative in Washington in December 2024. Reports indicate that Downing Street disregarded warnings regarding the peer's association with Jeffrey Epstein, and that senior figures within the Foreign Office had advised against appointing someone with a history of two Cabinet resignations. Subsequently, Olly Robbins was appointed permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, assisting the then Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Astonishingly, it was only after Mandelson's public appointment that the vetting process for him commenced





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