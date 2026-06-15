Starmer Hails US-Iran Peace Deal as Huge Step Forward, Urges Full Reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes the US-Iran peace agreement, stressing the need for permanent freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and reiterating the UK's commitment to ensuring Iran never develops a nuclear weapon.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the recently reached peace deal between the United States and Iran, describing it as a hugely important step forward in ending the war.

In a statement issued from Downing Street, Starmer emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz must remain fully and permanently open to ensure global economic stability. He congratulated former US President Donald Trump and key mediators from Pakistan and Qatar for their efforts in reaching the breakthrough agreement. The Prime Minister stressed that attention must now turn to fully implementing the memorandum of understanding to guarantee the Strait reopens without tolls and remains accessible to all international shipping.

He also highlighted the importance of finalizing the detailed elements of the nuclear agreement, reiterating the UK's longstanding position that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon. Starmer offered British support for the technical talks that will begin shortly, aiming to turn the ceasefire into a durable and lasting peace.

The UK is prepared to stand up a defensive mission led by Britain and France to assist with de-mining the Strait of Hormuz once the conflict is paused, ensuring safe passage for vessels. In a joint statement with the leaders of France, Germany, and Italy, collectively known as the E4, Starmer underlined the necessity of unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation in the strait.

The E4 leaders also expressed readiness to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme. US President Donald Trump, celebrating his 80th birthday, announced the deal on his Truth Social platform, stating that the peace agreement is now complete. He authorized the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the United States naval blockade that had been imposed on Iranian ports.

Trump added that the deal is expected to be signed on Friday, with mediators facilitating a series of pre-implementation meetings this week to lay the foundation for technical talks and the official signing ceremony. Full details of the accord have not yet emerged, and it remains unclear how soon the Strait of Hormuz can reopen to all vessels.

Central to the negotiations was Iran's stranglehold on the critical waterway, which had severely disrupted global oil and gas supplies, driving up fuel and food prices worldwide. Another major flashpoint was Tehran's nuclear plans, which Iran insists are peaceful but the US and Israel fear could be used to build a weapon due to its growing stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper echoed the Prime Minister's sentiments, stating that the UK stands ready to help develop the agreement into a lasting peace. She emphasized the importance of swiftly restoring toll-free freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to get international shipping moving again, benefiting the global economy and families in the UK. Cooper thanked all those involved in the negotiations, including Pakistan and Qatar, and stressed that progress must continue to ensure regional and global security.

The international community has largely welcomed the news, though analysts caution that the path to a durable peace remains fraught with challenges. The coming weeks will be critical as technical teams work out the specifics of nuclear inspections and the lifting of sanctions. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for about a fifth of the world's oil supply, is expected to provide immediate relief to energy markets and help stabilize prices.

However, experts warn that long-term stability will require sustained diplomatic engagement and trust-building measures between all parties involved





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