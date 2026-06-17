Starmer hints at cabinet role for Burnham to defuse leadership crisis

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer praises Andy Burnham as a 'fantastic asset' and suggests a big government role if Burnham wins the Makerfield by-election, as Labour faces a potential leadership challenge.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated he is willing to offer a senior cabinet position to Andy Burnham if the latter wins a crucial by-election, as the Labour leader faces growing pressure to step down.

Speaking from the G7 summit in France, Starmer praised Burnham as a fantastic asset and expressed a desire for him to play a big role in government. The comments come amid reports of a coordinated effort by Labour figures to force Starmer out, with Burnham expected to mount a leadership challenge if he secures a return to Parliament in the Makerfield by-election.

Starmer also attempted to slow the momentum against him by highlighting that the upcoming Manchester mayoral election would require Burnham's attention, potentially delaying any immediate leadership contest. The political maneuvering has intensified as Starmer faces mounting calls to resign. Reports suggest that Ed Miliband, the Net Zero Secretary, is prepared to resign next week to compel Starmer to step aside.

Wes Streeting has publicly stated he will formally challenge Starmer if he does not voluntarily quit by Monday, regardless of the by-election outcome. Meanwhile, allies of Burnham are expected to increase pressure on the prime minister through media appearances, with a potential coup accelerating if Starmer refuses to budge. The situation has led to jockeying for cabinet positions in a possible Burnham administration, with figures like Angela Rayner positioning themselves on the left of the party.

Despite his vow not to walk away, Starmer acknowledged the tension but denied bitterness. He stated that he would fight any challenge and remains clear and consistent on his position.

However, senior Labour sources have suggested Starmer is effectively finished even if Burnham loses the by-election, with a coronation of a new leader likely. The internal rift has been exacerbated by policy disputes, including Starmer overruling Miliband on electric vehicle sales targets. The coming days are expected to be critical as Labour's internal crisis deepens, with Starmer struggling to maintain control amid defections and open dissent from key party figures.

The outcome of the by-election and subsequent maneuvers will determine whether Starmer can survive or if Labour will undergo a change in leadership before the next general election





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