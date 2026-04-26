Starmer in 'a Lot of Trouble' After 'Terrible Mistake' Sacking Top Official, Warns Former Downing Street Advisor

Baroness Camilla Cavendish, a former advisor to David Cameron, sharply criticizes Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to dismiss Olly Robbins, arguing it reveals serious flaws in his leadership and damages the UK's international standing. She also questions Starmer's ability to deliver on his manifesto promises and highlights a perceived lack of decisive action across key policy areas.

A prominent figure from the Cameron era, Baroness Camilla Cavendish , has delivered a scathing critique of Prime Minister Keir Starmer 's leadership, asserting he has made a significant error in judgment by dismissing Olly Robbins from his position at the Foreign Office .

Cavendish, who formerly headed the Policy Unit at Number 10 under David Cameron, contends that the Prime Minister is facing considerable difficulties and will struggle to recover from this particular misstep. Her assessment stems from the fallout surrounding the Peter Mandelson vetting scandal, which led to Robbins's removal, and she believes this incident has exposed fundamental flaws in Starmer's character and decision-making abilities.

She specifically criticizes Starmer for failing to deliver on the promises outlined in the manifesto upon which he was elected. Cavendish's concerns extend beyond domestic policy, encompassing the UK's standing on the international stage. She expresses deep worry about the diminishing perception of the UK as a significant global player, particularly in the eyes of the United States.

During a BBC interview, following her initial comments published in the Financial Times, she stated that power is demonstrably 'draining away' from Starmer's Downing Street. She highlighted Robbins's refusal to engage in scapegoating during the vetting inquiry as a pivotal moment, suggesting it revealed a pattern of blame-shifting by the Prime Minister. Cavendish argues that Starmer acted hastily in dismissing Robbins without a thorough understanding of the facts, a decision she deems 'a terrible mistake'.

She further draws parallels between Starmer's leadership style and that of Boris Johnson, identifying a similar 'vacuum at the centre' in both administrations, though she refutes the notion that the country is inherently ungovernable. Expanding on her critique, Cavendish points to a perceived lack of decisive leadership from Starmer across various policy areas, including energy, housing, and welfare reform.

She notes that crucial decisions are often left to be contested between different departments, and that Downing Street fails to effectively champion and implement necessary changes. She contrasts this with Starmer's earlier success in transforming the Labour Party, suggesting a current disdain for the practicalities of politics.

Furthermore, Cavendish criticizes the government's handling of international relations, specifically citing the Chancellor's critical remarks about Donald Trump as 'totally unserious' and detrimental to the UK's interests. She emphasizes the importance of prioritizing national interests and questions whether the current administration is doing so effectively, noting a growing disinterest from the United States in engaging with Britain.

The overall message conveyed is one of profound concern regarding the direction of the Starmer government and its ability to navigate both domestic and international challenges





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