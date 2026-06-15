Starmer Overrules Miliband to Dilute UK Electric Car Targets Amid Industry Pressure

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is moving to weaken the 2030 electric vehicle sales mandate, overruling Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband. The target may drop from 80% to 50% following industry and union concerns, sparking internal government tensions and a potential row with devolved nations.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to significantly weaken the UK's electric vehicle (EV) adoption targets, a move that represents a major setback for Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband 's climate agenda.

According to reports, Starmer has personally overruled his Cabinet minister and is moving to reduce the mandated proportion of new car sales that must be electric by 2030. The target is now expected to be lowered from 80 per cent to just 50 per cent. This intervention follows sustained pressure from the automotive industry and trade unions, who argued that the original targets were unachievable and would damage the sector.

The policy shift is the latest manifestation of growing internal tensions within the Labour government, particularly between Starmer and Miliband. Their relationship has been further strained by Miliband's resistance to significant budget cuts in his department, which has hampered Starmer's efforts to secure substantial additional funding for national defence. The premier's allies are even speculating that Miliband harbours ambitions to become Chancellor in a future government led by someone like Andy Burnham.

These allies claim Miliband has privately suggested that Starmer should set a timeline for his departure. The existing Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate requires manufacturers to steadily increase the share of battery-electric car sales each year, starting from 33 per cent by the end of the current year, with penalties for non-compliance.

The mandate was scheduled to climb annually before hitting the 80 per cent mark in 2030, the same year a blanket ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars was to take effect, allowing only hybrids to make up the remainder. It remains unclear what precise form the rules would take if the mandate is reduced to 50 per cent.

Car manufacturers had issued dire warnings that the stringent restrictions could force them to divert or withdraw investment from the UK. There have also been widespread complaints about the need to offer massive financial incentives to consumers to persuade them to purchase the more expensive EVs. Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, which represents many automotive workers, publicly welcomed the reported policy U-turn.

'This is a huge victory. UK car workers have been increasingly fearful for their jobs,' she stated.

'Government at the highest level has listened to the concerns of Unite and is now set to act decisively to protect the jobs of UK automotive workers. As Unite had said, the failure to act would have been an act of self-harm to a sector which is a jewel in the crown of UK manufacturing.

' The proposed change to the ZEV mandate will now undergo a formal consultation process. However, it may also require the approval of devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales, potentially setting the stage for a constitutional conflict between Westminster, Holyrood, and the Senedd over climate policy. The original 2030 ban was a reinstatement of an earlier deadline after the previous Conservative government, under Rishi Sunak, had attempted to delay it to 2035.

Labour had initially restored the 2030 date, with a plan to phase out hybrids by 2035. Miliband had previously been steadfast in his support for the aggressive EV transition plan, calling it 'very important' to strengthen the Government's commitment. The friction over climate and defence spending highlights a broader strategic clash within the cabinet.

Starmer's urgent drive to secure a major increase in the defence budget has been complicated by Miliband's refusal to accept significant efficiency savings in his own department. The resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey this week, after he rejected a £10 billion funding boost proposal over four years, underscored the depth of the problem. Military chiefs had warned of a £28 billion gap in the Defence Investment Plan.

The Treasury has been pushing all government departments to identify cuts to free up money for defence. Miliband, however, has been resisting proposed savings of at least 1 per cent in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's capital budget. Such a cut would amount to over £600 million over the five-year spending period and could jeopardise key projects like support for heat pumps and carbon capture technology





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Electric Vehicles EV Mandate Keir Starmer Ed Miliband Net Zero UK Government Automotive Industry Unite Union Defence Spending ZEV

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