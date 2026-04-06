Starmer Pledges Support for Working Britons Amidst Rising Costs and Tax Changes

Keir Starmer reaffirms Labour's commitment to supporting working Britons as tax changes and rising living costs impact Middle England. The article details the end of the two-child benefit cap, criticisms from the Conservatives, and the broader economic challenges facing households.

Keir Starmer , today, declared his support for working Britons as a series of tax changes and cost increases impact Middle England at the beginning of the new tax year. Several significant fiscal adjustments come into effect on Easter Monday, including alterations to the 'family farm tax,' an increase in taxes on dividend income, and the termination of the home-working allowance.

These modifications, alongside what are perceived as 'stealth' increases to income tax and other levies introduced by Rachel Reeves, aim to fund Labour's £3.5 billion investment in eliminating the two-child benefit cap. This policy, which previously limited child tax credit and Universal Credit to the initial two children in most households, officially ends on Easter Monday. This shift follows the Prime Minister and Chancellor's announcement of the cap's removal in last year's Budget, responding to pressure from Labour MPs. The Conservative Party has criticized the move, claiming it would 'reward worklessness and leave working families picking up the tab.' Their analysis suggests that a family composed of two adults and three children reliant on benefits could potentially see a £6,400 increase in their income. However, Labour has vehemently refuted these claims, accusing the Conservatives of manipulating figures and misrepresenting the benefits system. Starmer has emphasized his commitment to supporting working Britons amid these economic challenges. \The situation is further complicated by rising costs impacting households across various fronts. Many households are experiencing increases in council tax, water bills, and broadband charges, contributing to what has been termed 'Awful April.' This financial strain is exacerbated by external factors, including the repercussions of the ongoing conflict in Iran, which have triggered soaring global oil and gas prices. Motorists are already facing escalating fuel costs, and households are anticipating a significant rise in energy bills, potentially increasing by nearly £300 starting in July, coupled with rising prices in supermarkets. In a Monday article published in the Guardian, Starmer praised the elimination of the two-child benefit cap. This change occurs simultaneously with an increase in state pensions and the introduction of new workers' rights. He wrote that a government's true measure is determined by its ability to support its citizens during critical times. Starmer stated that the changes implemented on Monday aim to enhance job security and provide greater protection against rising living costs. He also highlighted that the government's economic stabilization measures have positioned the country to better withstand economic shocks. He reinforced the need for a serious, credible economic strategy, coupled with political will, to aid those most in need, emphasizing this is what the Labour Government is striving to achieve, distinguishing them from their predecessors. \Conversely, Kemi Badenoch, a prominent Conservative figure, criticized Starmer's policies, asserting that they offer further assistance to those receiving benefits while working individuals struggle with rising fuel and food prices. She reiterated the Conservative Party's belief in fairness and that welfare recipients should make similar financial choices as those not reliant on benefits. Badenoch explained that the Conservatives would reinstate the two-child cap, using the saved funds to strengthen the Armed Forces, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing national security in a dangerous global environment to foster a stronger economy and nation. Analysis conducted by the Conservatives suggests the boost to benefits initiated by Labour could be significantly concentrated in certain areas, with families in cities such as Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bradford, and Glasgow projected to receive over £200 million extra annually. However, Labour has fiercely disputed the Conservative's analysis. A Labour Party spokesperson accused the Conservatives of manipulating data, misrepresenting disabled individuals, and inaccurately portraying the benefits system. The spokesperson expressed disapproval of their approach to child poverty and criticized their inability to provide truthful information. They stated that the Conservative's figures are misleading, including disability benefits as if everyone receives them to inflate their numbers. Labour maintains that scrapping the two-child limit will lift half a million children out of poverty, with most benefiting families being employed. They contend that the Conservatives are aware of this fact and are using deceptive tactics to discredit their policies





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