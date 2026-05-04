Prime Minister Keir Starmer has undertaken a 4,500-mile trip to Yerevan, Armenia, to discuss closer ties with the European Union, sparking debate over his priorities ahead of crucial local elections and raising questions about a potential shift in Labour's Brexit stance.

Keir Starmer , the Prime Minister, has prioritized a significant diplomatic engagement over domestic campaigning, embarking on a 4,500-mile round trip to Yerevan , Armenia, for a meeting focused on strengthening ties between Britain and the European Union .

This decision has drawn criticism, with opponents labeling him 'Never Here Keir' due to his perceived preference for international travel. The primary objective of this trip is to explore avenues for deeper alignment with EU regulations, a strategic shift intended to preempt a potential leadership challenge within the Labour party following anticipated disappointing results in the upcoming local elections.

Starmer has publicly expressed a desire to move Britain 'much closer' to Brussels, responding to growing calls from within his party to reconsider the UK's relationship with the EU. The Yerevan meeting is part of the European Political Community (EPC), a forum comprising EU member states and neighboring countries, though it lacks formal decision-making authority. While Starmer previously avoided directly addressing the Brexit issue, promising not to revisit the 2016 referendum result, he now argues that the circumstances have changed.

He contends that Brexit has negatively impacted the British economy and that national interests necessitate a stronger European presence in areas such as defense, security, energy, and economic stability. He has also pledged British financial contributions to EU initiatives, including a substantial £78 billion loan package for Ukraine, potentially amounting to around £2 billion from the UK.

Furthermore, he aims to accelerate negotiations on a new defense pact with the EU, emphasizing the mutual benefits of collaboration in a volatile global landscape. The pursuit of closer alignment with the EU is expected to require Britain to adopt EU rules without having a direct voice in their formulation. Whitehall sources indicate that increased access to the single market could come at a significant financial cost, potentially involving annual contributions to the EU budget to support 'social cohesion' projects.

Recent polling data reveals overwhelming support for rejoining the EU among Labour party members, with 87% favoring a return to the bloc, even if it meant adopting the euro. This internal pressure, coupled with calls from figures like London Mayor Sadiq Khan for a pro-EU manifesto pledge, appears to be driving Starmer's shift in stance.

However, opposition parties, like the Conservatives, are warning of the potential consequences of such a move, emphasizing the need to protect British sovereignty and financial interests. Critics argue that Starmer consistently negotiates unfavorable deals for Britain, citing previous instances such as the Chagos Islands dispute and financial contributions to France





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