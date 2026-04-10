Starmer Rejects Iranian Claims, Condemns Trump's Rhetoric, and Opposes Iran's Strait of Hormuz Plan

Sir Keir Starmer refutes Iranian accusations of attacks from British bases, condemns Trump's language, and opposes Iran's plan to charge for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

Sir Keir Starmer has firmly rejected Iran ian claims that attacks on civilians are originating from Royal Air Force bases. Addressing the issue during an interview, the Prime Minister clarified that the UK's authorization for US bombers at Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands is strictly limited to 'collective self-defense'.

This stance comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister accusing US bombers of causing civilian casualties after taking off from a British base. Sir Keir unequivocally denied these accusations, emphasizing that UK forces are only involved in actions aimed at protecting British lives, interests, and those of allies in the Gulf. He stressed that British bases are not being used for offensive operations and, specifically, are not involved in attacks on civilians. Furthermore, he reiterated the UK's commitment to upholding its values and principles in international affairs, particularly in contrast to the rhetoric employed by certain world leaders.\During his visit to allies in the Gulf, Sir Keir also addressed the escalating tensions and expressed his disapproval of President Donald Trump's threats. He explicitly stated that the language used by Trump was not reflective of British values, distancing himself from the former US President's remarks regarding the potential destruction of Iranian civilization. Moreover, Sir Keir linked both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to rising energy costs affecting British households and businesses. He argued that the actions of these leaders had contributed to the volatility in energy prices, underscoring the need for the UK to achieve energy self-sufficiency. In addition to these statements, Sir Keir expressed his condemnation of Israel's strikes on Lebanon, irrespective of whether they constituted a breach of the ceasefire. He emphasized that such actions should cease, asserting a firm stance on the matter.\In related developments, the UK government is actively opposing Iran's proposal to charge fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Sir Keir, along with his Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, has been vocal in rejecting the idea, emphasizing the importance of freedom of navigation and adherence to international maritime law. Cooper stated that international waterways cannot be unilaterally controlled or subjected to tolls. This opposition places the UK at odds with President Trump, who has expressed support for the Iranian plan, describing it as a potential 'joint venture.' The situation is further complicated by Trump's demand that NATO send warships to the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to withdraw the US from the alliance if this is not promptly enacted. This demand has reportedly been presented as an ultimatum to NATO allies, with the US seeking 'concrete commitments' regarding the matter. The developments highlight growing global geopolitical instability, particularly regarding international trade routes and the exercise of military force. It also demonstrates divergent strategic interests of key global players, potentially exacerbating international conflicts





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Iran Strait Of Hormuz Donald Trump International Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's Iran Gamble: A Weakened America and a Strengthened IranFormer MP Tobias Ellwood analyzes Donald Trump's escalating rhetoric towards Iran, highlighting the potential for unintended consequences and a weakening of America's global standing. He criticizes Trump's approach, drawing parallels with past military interventions, and warns of the long-term implications for regional stability and global security. The analysis explores the impact of Trump's actions on Iran's unity, the threat of nuclear proliferation, and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Keir Starmer welcomes Trump-Iran ceasefire as PM announces Gulf visitPrime Minister says UK will support and sustain ceasefire agreement as he prepares to travel to meet Gulf leaders to discuss de-escalation efforts

Read more »

Starmer arrives in Saudi Arabia for Gulf allies visit as PM hails US-Iran ceasefire agreementThe Prime Minister is set to hold talks with Gulf leaders including Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman on how best to support the pause in fighting.

Read more »

Starmer Takes Thinly-Veiled Swipe At Donald Trump As Iran Ceasefire BeginsKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Starmer's scathing response to Trump's chilling Iran warningTrump issued a chilling warning to Iran

Read more »

Starmer Denies Iranian Claims, Condemns Trump's Rhetoric, and Addresses Strait of HormuzPrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer refuted Iranian accusations of attacks launched from UK bases, condemned Donald Trump's remarks on Iran, and addressed the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz. Starmer affirmed that British bases are only used for collective self-defense and do not target civilians. He criticized Trump's language and blamed both Trump and Putin for the rising energy costs in the UK. Furthermore, Starmer rejected Iran's proposal to charge tolls for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, advocating for the freedom of navigation.

Read more »