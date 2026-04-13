Starmer Rejects Trump's Hormuz Blockade Plan, Urges Open Strait

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned Donald Trump's proposed blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the importance of keeping the waterway open for global trade and condemning possible increases in prices, amid rising tensions in the region and failed negotiations.

Keir Starmer has strongly criticized Donald Trump 's planned blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the need for the vital waterway to remain open for global trade. The UK Prime Minister confirmed that the UK will not be participating in the US President's latest move, expressing serious concerns about the potential economic ramifications.

This stance comes amidst escalating tensions in the region and the continued failure of negotiations with Iran to reach an agreement, which has resulted in Brent Crude oil prices surging above $100 per barrel. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint, with approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and gas passing through it, making its closure or disruption a significant threat to the global economy and energy markets. Sir Keir Starmer, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, made it unequivocally clear that the UK does not support the blockade, highlighting the UK's commitment to international cooperation to keep the Strait open. He emphasized the detrimental impact that any closure of the Strait would have on the flow of oil and gas, inevitably leading to increased prices. The UK's focus, according to the Prime Minister, is on bringing together a broad coalition of countries to ensure the free flow of shipping through the Strait, particularly with a joint UK-French summit scheduled to address the ongoing situation. The UK is actively working with over 40 nations that share the same goal: to restore freedom of navigation and secure the safe passage of global shipping. The increasing prices could lead to more problems in the UK economy and people are bracing for higher prices in the near future. Also, the UK and France will co-host a summit this week to advance work on a coordinated plan to safeguard shipping. Donald Trump's announcement of a blockade, aimed at preventing all ships from using the Strait of Hormuz, has injected further uncertainty into an already volatile situation. The US President's statement, made yesterday, included threats of forceful action against any Iranian involvement. The move has been met with widespread condemnation and concern, with Sir Keir's response reflecting the international community's desire for a diplomatic solution. While Trump's administration suggests that the blockade will be enforced impartially, it raises significant questions about the practical implications and the potential for escalation. The potential for the US to implement limited military strikes against Iran adds another layer of complexity to the already tense circumstances. The UK is emphasizing a diplomatic approach, working with international partners to secure the Strait and prevent further economic hardship. The conflict is likely to have substantial impacts on everything from the price of gas to jet fuel prices, and could have lasting consequences worldwide





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