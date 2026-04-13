Starmer Rejects Trump's Strait of Hormuz Blockade Plan, UK to Prioritize Open Navigation

Amidst soaring oil prices and global economic uncertainty, the UK Prime Minister condemns Donald Trump's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the importance of open international trade and cooperation to stabilize global markets. The UK and France are set to co-host a summit to safeguard shipping and address the economic fallout.

Keir Starmer condemned Donald Trump 's blockade plan today, asserting that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open for international trade and transit. The UK Prime Minister confirmed the nation's non-participation in the US President's new strategy, expressing concern over the economic ramifications. Following extended negotiations with Iran that failed to produce an agreement, Brent Crude oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel, further exacerbating global economic anxieties.

This announcement comes as Mr. Trump declared his intention to blockade all ships attempting passage through the critical Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies are transported. However, the precise implications of this move remain unclear, given that Iran has already taken steps to restrict the passage of most tankers through the Strait. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning, Sir Keir emphasized that the UK does not support the blockade and that it would be taking part in a UK-French summit on a peacekeeping mission this week. According to the premier, the UK is actively working to bring different countries together to keep the Straits open. He further added that the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is creating more problems. The closure restricts the supply of oil and gas to the global market, thereby inflating prices. The UK's commitment to maintaining an open Strait is a priority. The British populace is preparing for further economic hardship, including escalating fuel prices, impending increases in energy bills, and the postponement of anticipated interest rate cuts. The Resolution Foundation think-tank has cautioned that a typical middle-earner household could experience a financial deficit of £480 this year, a consequence exacerbated by the economic instability. Despite this, Sir Keir declined to commit to any initiatives concerning fuel duty, which has been reduced by many other nations but is expected to increase in the UK in September. The international community is once again in a state of uncertainty. Donald Trump's announcement caused international instability by declaring America's intention to blockade any and all vessels attempting to traverse the Strait of Hormuz. Keir Starmer clarified the UK's position, indicating the nation's refusal to join the blockade, which represents another setback for the Special Relationship between the two nations. The US President has expressed his intention to 'clean out' the Strait of Hormuz, which is a major channel for transporting 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas. The blockade will be implemented without bias, affecting vessels of all nationalities entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal regions. However, Centcom forces will allow freedom of navigation for vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. Furthermore, Sir Keir has highlighted the importance of a wide coalition of global partners to secure navigation freedom in the Strait, which was discussed with French president Emmanuel Macron last night. Mr. Trump stated on social media that any Iranian forces that engage with US or any other peaceful vessels will face severe consequences. The US will 'finish up the little that is left of Iran', he added, and described it as 'WORLD EXTORTION.' He mentioned that the US would implement a complete blockade and will deny Iran the ability to generate revenue from oil sales, and that the US will 'clean out the Strait'. Mr. Trump suggested that the UK, along with a few other nations, is providing minesweepers to the strait, and the cleanup will be expedited. The UK possesses mine-hunting technology in the region, including drones, which will be activated once the situation stabilizes. The UK, along with more than 40 other nations, aims to reinstate navigation freedom, according to Sir Keir. The UK and France will co-host a summit this week to advance a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard shipping once the conflict ends. Emmanuel Macron stated that the strictly defensive mission, separate from the warring parties, is expected to deploy as soon as the circumstances permit. There are reports that Mr. Trump is considering limited military strikes in Iran as a complement to the blockade, in an effort to reach a breakthrough in the peace negotiations. This news arrived shortly after Tehran's foreign minister claimed to be close to reaching an agreement with the US. Prices of oil and gas have increased, and stock markets have fallen since the Strait's closure by Iran in February. Airlines have cautioned that the cost of jet fuel has doubled, which will result in higher ticket prices, and supermarkets may have to raise prices due to increased importing and packaging costs. Mr. Trump said that Iranian explosives would be removed from the Strait by minesweepers, including those from the UK





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