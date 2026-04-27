Starmer's Brexit 'Reset' Defended as Alignment with EU is Not a 'Dirty Word'

Labour's EU relations minister defends the government's plan to align with EU rules to boost economic growth, dismissing criticism and outlining a distinct UK-EU model. The move is sparking debate and criticism from both Brexiteers and within Labour itself.

Keir Starmer 's government is defending its plan to realign the UK with certain EU rules as a means to stimulate economic growth. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the EU relations minister, strongly asserted that 'alignment' with Brussels should not be viewed negatively, dismissing criticism surrounding the UK's potential shift back towards the EU.

Both the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have expressed a desire for closer ties with the EU, recognizing the potential economic benefits. Labour intends to introduce legislation enabling ministers to adopt EU single market rules without requiring a full parliamentary vote, utilizing secondary legislation – often referred to as 'Henry VIII' powers. This approach will be facilitated by a new bill designed to implement a proposed UK-EU agreement on food and drink standards.

Once this agreement is reached, any subsequent EU changes deemed beneficial to the UK's national interest could be implemented without a formal vote by MPs. The proposed changes have drawn sharp criticism from Brexiteers, who argue that the plans represent a reversal of the outcome of the 2016 EU referendum. Some within Labour have even called for a more ambitious approach, advocating for a full rejoining of the EU.

Thomas-Symonds acknowledged that the Brexit 'reset' will be a central theme in the upcoming 2029 general election, launching attacks on political opponents such as Nigel Farage of Reform UK, Kemi Badenoch of the Conservative Party, and Zack Polanski of the Green Party. He emphasized that the government is not attempting to revisit past debates but rather to forge a new, mutually beneficial relationship with the EU.

He contrasted Labour's approach with Farage's desire for a complete break from the EU and Badenoch's perceived willingness to reinstate trade barriers. He also criticized Polanski's stance on both EU relations and NATO membership, highlighting what he saw as inconsistencies in the Green Party's position.

Furthermore, Thomas-Symonds dismissed the notion that the UK would need to adopt a Swiss or Norwegian-style agreement with the EU to gain greater access to the single market. He asserted that the UK will maintain a 'distinct UK-EU model' due to the unique nature of its relationship with the bloc. He underscored the importance of aligning with EU standards in areas where it serves mutual interests, particularly in reducing trade barriers and enhancing economic resilience.

He reiterated that alignment is not a negative concept, emphasizing that it allows the UK to reduce business costs and facilitate easier trade. However, Conservative MP Andrew Griffith criticized the plans, arguing that alignment with the EU disrespects the referendum result and undermines parliamentary sovereignty. He also expressed concern that such a move could harm job opportunities for young people in the UK by tying the country to the EU's economic performance





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