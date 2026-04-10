Starmer's Digital ID Card to Exclude Sex and Gender Data, Faces Backlash

Keir Starmer's digital ID card, intended for government services, will not include sex or gender data, prompting criticism and raising questions about the system's accuracy and purpose. The move follows public and political opposition, with the cards now set to be voluntary. The project's evolution reflects broader debates around gender identity and data privacy.

Keir Starmer 's proposed digital ID card, aimed at streamlining access to government services , is facing renewed scrutiny after it was revealed that it will not include information about the user's sex or gender. This decision has sparked criticism, with some labeling it a 'farce' and raising concerns about the accuracy and utility of the digital identification system.

The digital ID, initially intended to be mandatory for UK workers, has already undergone significant modifications following pushback from within Starmer's own Labour party and the public. The cards are now slated to be voluntary, further reflecting the shifting political landscape surrounding the project.\The absence of sex and gender data on the digital ID is justified, according to the government, by the assertion that such information 'would not enhance checks that the digital ID belongs to the person presenting it.' Instead, the system will rely on 'biometric authentication' to verify the user's identity. This approach, however, has drawn condemnation from those who believe that accurately recording a person's biological sex is essential. Claire Coutinho, the shadow equalities minister, has voiced strong opposition, stating that Labour's decision effectively abolishes the concept of defining what constitutes a woman. A public consultation, spanning eight weeks and concluding on May 5th, has been launched to gather feedback on the proposal. The consultation will focus on three key principles: ensuring the digital ID is 'useful, inclusive, and trusted,' with an emphasis on making it 'something people will want to get rather than something they must have.' The digital ID aims to simplify access to public services, such as proving the right to work in the UK, similar to how passports or e-visas function.\Starmer's evolving stance on gender and identity has also drawn attention to the digital ID project. His previous statements, ranging from criticism of those who define women by their biological traits to more recent assertions aligning with the Supreme Court's ruling, reflect the complex and often contentious debates surrounding gender identity. These digital ID cards were initially proposed as a means to crack down on illegal immigration and curb small boat crossings. Critics, however, have pointed out potential flaws in the system, citing data breaches in other digital ID systems, such as Estonia's 2021 leak, which exposed the private data of millions. The Cabinet Office has emphasized its commitment to minimizing the amount of personal data held on the digital IDs, while also inviting public feedback on whether additional data fields, like sex or gender, should be incorporated. The ultimate success and acceptance of the digital ID will depend on addressing these concerns and navigating the complex interplay of privacy, identity, and access to public services





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