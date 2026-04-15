Starmer's Fiery Exchange with Commons Speaker Over Questioning Rules

Sir Keir Starmer engaged in a heated confrontation with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle during Prime Minister's Questions, after being repeatedly instructed to answer questions directly rather than referencing past governments or evading inquiry. The incident, which included Sir Keir striking the Speaker's chair, underscores ongoing scrutiny of Labour's defence spending plans and Sir Keir's parliamentary conduct.

Sir Keir Starmer experienced a dramatic outburst in the House of Commons today, culminating in a forceful confrontation with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle . The tension escalated when Sir Lindsay interrupted Sir Keir, reminding him that the session was designated for Prime Minister's Questions , not an opportunity for the Leader of the Opposition to evade inquiries. 'Prime Minister, it's Prime Minister's Questions . We've got to concentrate,' Sir Lindsay stated, his words met with visible frustration from Sir Keir.

Eyewitnesses described Sir Keir as deeply incensed by the Speaker's intervention, with one MP noting to the Daily Mail that he was clearly fuming with Lindsay. In a particularly striking moment, Sir Keir was observed striking the side of Sir Lindsay's chair with his fist.

An anonymous MP speaking to the Guido Fawkes website recounted, 'Lindsay stood his ground and was trying to say something back but the PM just walked off.' This marks the third instance in recent weeks where Sir Lindsay has had to remind Sir Keir of the parliamentary rules regarding the focus of PMQs.

Following the heated exchange, the Prime Minister was seen to approach Sir Lindsay's chair as he exited the Chamber, presumably to discuss the incident further. The Speaker's office later released a statement acknowledging that he occasionally must remind parliamentarians of the 'rules of engagement' within the chamber.

The statement pointedly added that this had been communicated to Number 10 officials 'on several occasions recently,' following similar interventions in previous weeks. A spokesman for the Speaker's Office clarified, 'The Speaker is not responsible for the questions asked by Members or the answers given by Ministers. Questions to Ministers should relate to matters for which they are officially responsible. Equally, answers should be confined to the points contained in the question. Every so often the Speaker has to remind Prime Ministers - and Ministers - of the rules of engagement in the Chamber. The Speaker has made this point to officials at No 10 on several occasions recently as well.'

The incident occurred amidst ongoing criticism of Sir Keir's perceived reluctance to disclose Labour's long-delayed defence spending plans. Top union leader Sharon Graham of Unite had publicly urged Sir Keir to cease dithering, warning that the failure to produce the 10-year Defence Investment Plan was a 'threat to national security.' Graham, who has had previous disagreements with Sir Keir, found herself aligning with former defence secretaries and Kemi Badenoch in demanding action, though she proposed funding the plan through a wealth tax rather than welfare cuts.

Sir Keir, when challenged by Mrs Badenoch at PMQs, reiterated that the plan would be released 'as soon as possible,' refusing to provide a specific timetable. He also acknowledged respecting former Nato chief Lord Robertson's call for increased defence funding but stated he disagreed with his views.

Commentary from Quentin Letts described the scene as Sir Keir, 'purple-faced, eyes blazing,' unleashing his frustration at Sir Lindsay and striking the Speaker's throne. The episode has been characterized as a 'temper tantrum,' with Sir Keir reportedly stopping by the Speaker's Chair after PMQs concluded to address Sir Lindsay, who had earlier admonished him for deflecting responsibility by referencing past Conservative governments rather than addressing his own current roles and policies.

The situation highlights a recurring issue with Sir Keir's performance at PMQs, where he has been repeatedly guided by the Speaker to remain focused on contemporary matters and provide direct answers





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