Starmer's Leadership Turmoil Undermines EU Reset Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces doubts from the European Commission over his ability to survive in office, prompting delays in scheduling a post‑Brexit summit, while internal Labour challenges from Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting intensify his political fight.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing an unprecedented credibility crisis on the international stage as he attempts to convince European leaders that his government will endure long enough to deliver a post‑Brexit settlement.

Diplomatic officials contacted by the Daily Mail say the European Commission is deliberately postponing the appointment of a date for a "Brexit reset" summit because senior officials in Brussels doubt whether Starmer will still be in office when negotiations conclude. One source explained that while there is a measure of goodwill toward the new prime minister - he has signalled a willingness to thaw relations with the EU and has earned credibility as a dependable ally on Ukraine - the looming leadership instability in London makes potential partners wary.





The source questioned the logic of committing to a comprehensive deal with a leader who could be replaced within months, suggesting that some EU officials would rather wait for the next British premier before finalising any agreement. Starmer's campaign for closer ties with the continent was a cornerstone of his "fightback" speech following the disastrous local elections in May, in which Labour suffered significant setbacks.

His team initially hoped to schedule a summit around the tenth anniversary of the 2016 Brexit referendum on 23 June, but the lack of consensus on a date has pushed discussions into July and raised speculation that the meeting could be delayed until the autumn. Whitehall insiders acknowledge that setting a firm timetable has proved difficult, and they suspect Brussels is using the delay as leverage in negotiations on ancillary issues such as a youth mobility scheme and mutual recognition of professional qualifications.





Domestically, Starstar is fighting a parallel battle for his own political survival. After the local election rout, he summoned a group of junior ministers he believes are loyal and warned them that he would confront any leadership challenge from within the Labour Party. He told them{\"}If there is a contest, then I will fight it. I will not walk away.

I will fight to win. \" He also reportedly received encouragement from his wife, Victoria, who told him to carry on despite more than one hundred Labour MPs urging his resignation. The threat of a leadership bid has become concrete after Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham announced his intention to stand in the upcoming Makerfield by‑election and, if victorious,to launch a formal challenge to Starmer within weeks.

Burnham's supporters hope to replace the prime minister before Labour's annual conference in Liverpool in September, potentially engineering a "coronation" for a new leader. Some commentators suggest Burnham could offer Starmer the role of foreign secretary as a face‑saving compromise, while former health secretary Wes Streeting has publicly pledged to trigger a contest if Starmer does not step aside.

The intra‑party tension has spilled onto the public arena, with Burnham's declaration that he wants the top job angering Starmer loyal{\"}s who are trying to persuade wavering , MPs to hold off on supporting a challenge, pointing out , , , , , , , , 4 835 2 852 1 . The political drama is further complicated by Burnham's own record of policy reversals on immigration and trans‑rights issues, as well as his recent refusal to discuss Labour's fiscal rules in detail, describing the briefing as "not an exam".

All of this uncertainty is feeding Brussels' reluctance to cement a timetable for the Brexit reset, leaving the future of UK‑EU relations in a state of limbo while Starmer fights on two fronts - against opposition parties abroad and against internal dissent at home





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer EU Relations Labour Leadership Challenge Brexit Reset European Commission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lifelong Labour Voter Threatens to Leave UK Over Starmer's Pensioner BetrayalMonica Taberner, a retired NHS worker and lifelong Labour voter, tells why she might move to Spain after Sir Keir Starmer cut the winter fuel allowance, and why she backs Andy Burnham to replace him as Prime Minister.

Read more »

Starmer set to announce social media ban as ministers pledge screentime adviceA separate consultation will lead to guidance for parents on when a child should get a smartphone and how long under-16s should spend online.

Read more »

Keir Starmer calls on tech companies to do more to stop children sending nude photosSir Keir Starmer has ordered tech companies in the UK to bring in device controls that stop children from sending or receiving nude images.

Read more »

Starmer Unveils Social Media Ban for Under-16s Amid By-Election Pressure from BurnhamPrime Minister Keir Starmer announces legislation to ban under-16s from sending nude images online, as he faces a leadership challenge from Andy Burnham in the upcoming Makerfield by-election.

Read more »