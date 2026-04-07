Starmer's Senior Aide 'Turfed Out' in Downing Street Reset

Darren Jones, appointed as Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister just seven months ago, is reportedly stepping back from his No10 role. This move is part of a broader 'reset' of the government, with new key figures taking prominence. This change follows several other high-profile staffing changes and indicates the ongoing efforts to streamline and reshape the government's approach.

Breaking news reveals a significant reshuffle within the Prime Minister's inner circle, just seven months after a key appointment aimed at revitalizing the administration. Darren Jones , who was appointed as Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister in September last year, is reportedly spending less time in No10, effectively signaling his departure from a central operational role.

This shift comes amidst a broader 'reset' of the Prime Minister's senior team, with new figures emerging at the heart of government. Sources suggest the role itself may not have been fully successful, highlighting potential challenges in the Prime Minister's strategy to streamline and refocus his government following a summer break. The situation reflects a continued effort to stabilize and redefine the direction of the government. \The appointment of Antonia Romeo as Cabinet Secretary and Vidhya Alakeson as acting No10 chief of staff have been pivotal in this recent restructuring. Dame Antonia, the first female Cabinet Secretary, has taken on a prominent role in the government. This leadership change coincided with previous staffing changes, including the departure of Chris Wormald from a top Whitehall position, and the sudden resignation of Morgan McSweeney as No10 chief of staff, which itself followed the fallout from the Peter Mandelson scandal. The current situation suggests a dynamic environment within Downing Street. Allies of Darren Jones maintain that he has not had any falling out with the Prime Minister and is now focusing on other aspects of his job rather than daily operational duties at No10. \Looking ahead, further changes are anticipated as the Prime Minister is reportedly planning another 'reset' of his Downing Street team following next month's local elections. This follows a previous attempt to reboot the administration in September last year. The situation also includes a preceding turbulent time for the Prime Minister, including the resignation of Angela Rayner as deputy PM. A Cabinet Office spokesperson emphasized the need for fundamental reform within government to deliver better services for the public. This news indicates a need for more efficient and convenient public services and a shift away from maintaining the current order of governance. Darren Jones had made it clear that he will be pushing for this in his plans. The story showcases the volatile nature of political life at the highest levels and highlights the continuous drive for stability, efficiency, and a clear direction for the government





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Darren Jones Downing Street Government Reshuffle Cabinet Secretary

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starmer warned by Labour MPs over 'drill, baby, drill' in North SeaSplits within Labour on energy policy are deepening, with environmentally-minded MPs threatening pushback against new North Sea oil projects

Read more »

Starmer claims vote for Greens could put workers' rights reform at riskThe prime minister criticised the Greens over workers rights, as local elections approach in May

Read more »

Keir Starmer issues new statement as four major changes to affect millions across UK from MondayKeir Starmer vowed to 'always be on the side' of the British people

Read more »

Starmer's Economic Illusion: The Reality of Rising Costs and Financial StrainThis article examines the current state of the British economy under Keir Starmer's government, highlighting the disconnect between the government's optimistic claims and the rising financial pressures faced by households. It details the true nature of the energy bill 'reduction', the surge in other household costs, and the government's preferential treatment of welfare recipients over the working population.

Read more »

The recipe to save Starmer has one fatal flawProject Save Starmer's problem is that the PM is missing in action

Read more »

Starmer Pledges Support for Working Britons Amidst Rising Costs and Tax ChangesKeir Starmer reaffirms Labour's commitment to supporting working Britons as tax changes and rising living costs impact Middle England. The article details the end of the two-child benefit cap, criticisms from the Conservatives, and the broader economic challenges facing households.

Read more »