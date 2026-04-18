Starmer's Top Aides Knew of Mandelson Vetting Failure for Weeks, Deepening Government Crisis

Revelations that Keir Starmer's senior aides were aware of Peter Mandelson's security vetting failure for weeks before the Prime Minister was informed have intensified scrutiny on his leadership. The controversy surrounding Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador, despite security concerns, has led to the sacking of a top mandarin and widespread accusations of governmental disarray and a lack of transparency.

Recent revelations have cast a long shadow over the premiership of Keir Starmer , with two of his most senior aides reportedly aware of significant concerns surrounding Peter Mandelson 's appointment as US ambassador for weeks before the Prime Minister was informed. The controversy centers on allegations that Mandelson was granted the prestigious diplomatic post last year despite failing security vetting , a decision that has plunged Starmer's government into a deepening crisis.

Dame Antonia Romeo, the country's top civil servant, and Cat Little, a key figure in the Cabinet Office, were allegedly made aware of the vetting failure last month. This discovery was particularly damaging as it occurred against the advice of security officials, who had identified highly sensitive issues concerning Mandelson.

The Prime Minister has insisted he was unaware of the details until Tuesday, expressing his outrage that the Foreign Office had not informed him of the decision to overrule the vetting process. In response, Starmer dismissed Sir Olly Robbins, the Foreign Office's most senior official, a move that has been met with defiance. Allies of Robbins contend that he was merely adhering to established protocols by keeping sensitive background checks confidential and that his dismissal lacks justification.

The ongoing scandal, which has now persisted for over seven months, has led to widespread questioning of Starmer's control over his administration. Further scrutiny has emerged with reports that Downing Street was informed by The Mail on Sunday as early as September regarding Mandelson's failure to pass security clearance, a claim that was subsequently denied. This sequence of events has fueled accusations that the government is in disarray.

Senior Conservative MP Alex Burghart has publicly stated that this situation provides further evidence of a shambolic government, arguing that if Starmer was indeed unaware while senior officials possessed the truth, it indicates a Prime Minister who is merely a figurehead. Burghart unequivocally called for Starmer's resignation. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch echoed these sentiments, labeling the situation a national disgrace and asserting that the ultimate responsibility rests with the Prime Minister.

Starmer has so far sidestepped questions about his potential resignation, facing a critical week ahead. He is scheduled to address the House of Commons on Monday to provide his account of the affair, while Sir Olly Robbins is expected to appear before the foreign affairs committee on Tuesday.

Adding to the government's woes, a recent YouGov poll indicates that only 16 percent of Britons believe Starmer has been truthful about the handling of the ambassadorship appointment, with a substantial 53 percent holding the opposite view. In Paris, where he was attending a summit on the Iran crisis, Starmer expressed his astonishment and anger.

He stated that it was staggering and unforgivable that he, and indeed no minister, had been informed of Peter Mandelson's security vetting failure, especially at a time when Parliament was being assured that due process had been followed. He further revealed that Downing Street had made repeated inquiries to the Foreign Office about the specifics of the case but had never been apprised about the red flags raised regarding Mandelson.

Ministers also claimed ignorance of the Foreign Office's authority to override security recommendations. A source close to Sir Olly Robbins maintained that the mandarin had acted in accordance with all regulations. Ciaran Martin, former chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre, expressed his bewilderment at the decision to dismiss Robbins, stating he could not comprehend the basis for it and that there appeared to be no abuse or failure of process.

The detailed document that alerted Cat Little, the Cabinet Office's Permanent Secretary, was reportedly prepared in early 2025 by UK Security Vetting officials. This report highlighted highly sensitive concerns about Mandelson and concluded that he should not be granted the necessary clearance for the ambassadorial role. Upon receiving this information, Little reportedly consulted with Dame Antonia Romeo, who had only recently assumed her position as Cabinet Secretary.

They discussed the potential ramifications of disclosing this sensitive intelligence. The Cabinet Office then sought legal counsel to determine if revealing the information could jeopardize the ongoing Metropolitan Police criminal investigation into Mandelson. Concurrently, they questioned the Foreign Office about their decision to grant Mandelson developed vetting clearance despite the adverse security assessment.

It is understood that approximately a dozen officials and legal experts were aware of the vetting lapse, but the Prime Minister was not among them, having consistently maintained that all procedures were followed correctly.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Peter Mandelson Government Crisis Security Vetting Diplomatic Appointment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starmer Under Fire Amid Claim Mandelson Failed Security Vetting Before Getting Top JobKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »

Starmer Sacks Top Civil Servant In Foreign Office After Mandelson Row ReturnsKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »

Starmer Faces Backlash Over Mandelson Vetting Scandal as Top Diplomat OustedPrime Minister Keir Starmer is under fire following the dismissal of Foreign Office chief Olly Robbins amid the Peter Mandelson security vetting scandal. Starmer claims he was unaware of the vetting issues, while allies defend Robbins and question the grounds for his sacking. The controversy raises questions about transparency and accountability within government.

Read more »

Starmer Under Fire as Top Diplomat Ousted Amidst Mandelson Vetting ScandalPrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faces intense scrutiny and calls for resignation following the dismissal of top diplomat Sir Oliver Robbins. The controversy centers on the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, with claims that the Prime Minister was unaware of security vetting concerns, a narrative widely met with skepticism. Sir Oliver Robbins' allies defend his integrity, while opposition parties accuse the government of deception.

Read more »

Starmer Faces Scrutiny as Top Diplomat Ousted in Mandelson Vetting ScandalPrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is under intense pressure following the dismissal of Sir Olly Robbins, a senior diplomat, in connection with Peter Mandelson's failed security vetting for the US Ambassador role. Starmer claims ignorance of the vetting issues, while allies of Robbins defend his actions and question the grounds for his ousting. The scandal raises serious questions about transparency and accountability within Downing Street.

Read more »

No 10 memo backs Starmer being ‘not aware’ of Mandelson vetting being overruledA Downing Street document backs Prime Minister’s claim he was kept in the dark over ambassador clearance, as questions grow over what senior officials knew and when.

Read more »