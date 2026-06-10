Starmer threatens cabinet resignations for any minister backing Burnham in leadership bid

Starmer prepares to force cabinet members to quit if they support Andy Burnham's challenge, a move that could intensify after the Makerfield by‑election and risk deepening Labour's internal divisions.

Keir Starmer is preparing to issue a stark warning to members of his cabinet that any minister who backs Andy Burnham in a prospective Labour leadership contest will be forced to resign.

The prime minister has repeatedly said he will not step aside quietly and is rallying his team in a series of meetings designed to make clear that loyalty to the current leadership will be non‑negotiable. The message is expected to intensify after the upcoming by‑election in Makerfield, where the Greater Manchester mayor is standing for a return to Parliament.

If Burnham wins the seat next Thursday, the prospect of a formal leadership challenge could materialise within weeks, putting the government under unprecedented pressure. Sources close to Number 10 say the prime minister is ready to make the ultimatum public, telling ministers that supporting Burnham's bid to replace him will automatically end their tenure in government.

An official speaking to the Financial Times confirmed that the expectation of resignation has been communicated to senior advisers and that the cabinet is being briefed on the potential fallout of a leadership fight. The move is intended to deter defections and to present a united front, but analysts warn it could deepen existing divisions within the party.

Relations between Starmer and Burnham have reportedly cooled, and the threat of mass resignations could paralyse decision‑making at a time when the government is already juggling a flurry of policy announcements aimed at shoring up public confidence. The looming contest is further complicated by the ambitions of other high‑profile figures.

Former health secretary Wes Streeting has signalled his own intention to stand, while deputy leader Angela Rayner has been spotted campaigning in Makerfield, fueling speculation about a possible alliance with Burnham. Recent polling suggests Burnham enjoys a comfortable lead over his Reform Party rival, though the final outcome may depend on whether right‑leaning voters coalesce around the Restore candidate.

Even if a leadership ballot is triggered, Starmer would not need to secure the usual eight‑zero nominations from Labour MPs, a procedural nuance that could allow him to avoid a drawn‑out hustings process in the summer. However, many observers doubt that he would willingly endure the humiliation of a protracted contest, and the threat of a split cabinet remains a real risk as the party approaches a potentially turbulent period





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Labour Leadership Makerfield By-Election Cabinet Resignations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starmer 'Getting On With The Job' As Andy Burnham Prepares To Oust Him As PMLabour are increasingly confident of winning the crunch Makerfield by-election.

Read more »

'Breathtaking Arrogance': Lisa Nandy Slaps Down Labour MP As Pair Clash Over Andy BurnhamClive Lewis said the party was 'toxic'.

Read more »

Labour Civil War Intensifies as Starmer Launches 'Stop Burnham' Campaign Ahead of Key By-ElectionKeir Starmer is rallying his forces to counter a potential leadership challenge from Andy Burnham as Labour's internal tensions reach a boiling point. The Prime Minister has been meeting with ministers to assert his resolve, while allies highlight Burnham's left-wing economic stance. The Makerfield by-election on June 18 is seen as a trigger, with Burnham likely to run if he wins. A recent poll shows him leading, but the result depends on right-wing vote splits. Deputy Leader Angela Rayner's campaign appearance sparked alliance speculation, and a heated TV clash between Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Burnham ally Clive Lewis exposed deep rifts. Starmer plans a series of legacy policies to boost his standing, while Burnham's team questions his economic credibility. With Wes Streeting also eyeing a run, Labour faces a potential summer of internal warfare.

Read more »

Starmer's Inner Circle Mobilises to Counter Burnham Threat After Disastrous InterviewPrime Minister Keir Starmer's allies, led by his wife Victoria and a trio of senior Downing Street aides, are rallying to ensure he fights any leadership challenge from Andy Burnham following a poor interview performance by the Greater Manchester mayor.

Read more »