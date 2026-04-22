Starmer Under Fire as Mandelson Scandal Deepens, Cabinet Dissent Emerges

Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure over allegations of improper influence in government appointments, with a former mandarin's testimony revealing an 'atmosphere of pressure' from Downing Street. Cabinet members offer cautious defenses, and a backbencher calls for his resignation.

Keir Starmer faced a challenging Prime Minister's Questions today amidst growing scrutiny over the handling of appointments within his government, specifically concerning former Labour figures.

The controversy centers around allegations that the Foreign Office was pressured to consider Matthew Doyle, a former spin doctor, and Peter Mandelson for diplomatic postings, despite security concerns. The situation escalated following testimony from ousted mandarin Olly Robbins, who detailed an 'atmosphere of pressure' from Downing Street regarding Mandelson's potential ambassadorship to the US and revealed a separate attempt to secure a diplomatic role for Doyle.

Starmer attempted to defend his actions, claiming Robbins' evidence vindicated him by confirming that he was not informed of the negative security vetting recommendations for Mandelson. However, this defense was met with skepticism from opposition MPs, particularly Kemi Badenoch, who called for his resignation, accusing him of failing to follow due process. The fallout from Robbins' testimony has also exposed cracks within Starmer's Cabinet.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden repeatedly avoided directly stating whether Robbins' dismissal was 'fair,' instead attributing the decision to the Prime Minister's 'judgement.

' This reluctance to offer a clear endorsement fueled speculation about internal dissent. Furthermore, McFadden admitted he hadn't verified whether Starmer personally advocated for Doyle's appointment before publicly defending the government's position. Backbencher Jonathan Brash publicly expressed his frustration with the ongoing 'psychodrama' and 'own goals' emanating from the government, adding to the pressure on Starmer.

While potential rivals within the Labour party have yet to openly challenge his leadership, the situation is unfolding as Labour prepares for potentially difficult local elections. The Prime Minister maintained that conversations about potential roles for former staff are commonplace, but insisted nothing came of the discussions. He emphasized that Robbins' testimony confirmed he wasn't informed of the security concerns, framing this as exoneration.

The core of the dispute revolves around accusations of improper influence and a lack of transparency in the appointments process. Badenoch directly accused Starmer of misleading Parliament, highlighting his failure to adhere to established procedures outlined by the Cabinet Secretary. She argued that the sacking of the Foreign Office head was a direct consequence of the Prime Minister's own failings.

Robbins' account detailed a 'dismissive approach' to concerns raised about Mandelson's vetting, explaining his decision not to inform Starmer of the negative recommendations. The revelation of a separate attempt to secure a diplomatic position for Doyle, which Robbins resisted as 'inappropriate,' further compounded the controversy. The situation has created a significant distraction for the Labour party, particularly as it heads into local elections, with concerns that the scandal will negatively impact their performance.

The ongoing crisis raises questions about Starmer's leadership and his ability to maintain unity within his party





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