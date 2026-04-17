Starmer Under Fire as Mandelson US Ambassadorship Vetting Scandal Erupts

Prime Minister Keri Starmer faces mounting pressure and accusations of misleading Parliament following revelations that Peter Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador proceeded despite failing security vetting, with Downing Street attempting to shift blame to civil servants.

Prime Minister Keri Starmer is facing intense scrutiny following revelations that Peter Mandelson was appointed ambassador to the US despite failing security vetting , a situation that reportedly came to light only days before the scandal became public.

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones asserted that the Prime Minister was unaware of Mandelson's appointment proceeding against the advice of UK Security Vetting until Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Jones, a senior Cabinet minister, also stated that he and other ministers were kept in the dark until the Guardian newspaper broke the story on Wednesday evening.

This period of alleged ignorance by the government preceded an uncharacteristic and heated exchange between the Prime Minister and Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle in the House of Commons. The dispute reportedly stemmed from Sir Keir's practice of asking questions during Prime Minister's Questions rather than answering them.

Adding to the controversy, Olly Robbins, a senior Foreign Office civil servant, was reportedly dismissed on Wednesday night, taking responsibility for permitting Mandelson's appointment to proceed. However, the Prime Minister is now being questioned about his prior knowledge of the situation, with accusations that he deliberately misled Parliament earlier this year when he informed MPs that Mandelson had successfully passed the vetting process.

Critics have raised doubts about the plausibility of such a significant appointment being made without ministerial authorization, suggesting civil servants would not have acted independently. Opposition leaders have voiced strong criticism, with Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accusing the Prime Minister of lying and treating the public as fools, suggesting his resignation is inevitable. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey echoed these sentiments, stating that accountability ultimately rests with Downing Street.

A timeline of events indicates that Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones maintained that Sir Keir was unaware of the vetting issues until Tuesday. The same period saw the Prime Minister engaged in a notable confrontation with the Speaker. On Tuesday, Sir Keir spent the day at Number 10, with his schedule including a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. Downing Street claims this was the moment the Prime Minister first learned of the complications surrounding Lord Mandelson's vetting prior to his posting to the US.

Lord Mandelson, a former minister, received 'developed vetting' approval, the highest level of security clearance, which allows for frequent and uncontrolled access to top-secret information, despite the recommendation of UK Security Vetting. This endorsement was given contrary to the advice of the vetting agency. Sir Keir had previously assured the House of Commons that Mandelson had passed security vetting and that due process had been followed.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister did not address the unfolding controversy at Prime Minister's Questions. However, his interaction with the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, drew attention due to its uncharacteristic intensity. The Prime Minister reportedly confronted the Speaker in the chamber after being reminded during Prime Minister's Questions that he was expected to answer questions, not pose them. Sir Lindsay interrupted exchanges involving Mrs. Badenoch to emphasize, 'Prime Minister, it's Prime Minister's Questions. We've got to concentrate.' This marked the third occasion in recent weeks where Sir Lindsay had to remind the Prime Minister of his role in answering inquiries.

Following these heated exchanges, as the Prime Minister was leaving the chamber, he was observed approaching the Speaker's chair. An MP who witnessed the scene closely described Sir Keir as visibly incensed by the Speaker's interventions, stating, 'He was fuming with Lindsay.' Notably, Sir Lindsay has issued similar warnings to previous Prime Ministers, including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, and these interventions also benefited Sir Keir when he served as Leader of the Opposition.

Thursday witnessed the breaking of the news that Mandelson had indeed failed his vetting but was subsequently approved and appointed to the senior diplomatic post, triggering widespread outrage in Westminster. A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed the story but reiterated that the Prime Minister was only informed of the vetting issue on Tuesday. They added that upon being informed, the Prime Minister immediately directed officials to investigate the facts and intended to update MPs. Downing Street issued a statement that placed the blame squarely on 'officials in the FCDO' and maintained that the Prime Minister remained unaware until earlier in the week.

This explanation was rejected by opposition parties and Labour MPs, especially after the Daily Mail published footage showing the Prime Minister stating earlier this year that Mandelson had passed vetting without any issues. Sir Keir Starmer had consistently maintained that Peter Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador was handled according to procedure. On September 10, 2025, during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, he stated: 'Full due process was followed during this appointment, as it is with all ambassadors. As I say, full due process was gone through in relation to this appointment, as would be expected. I have made clear to the House, full due process was gone through when the appointment was made.'





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