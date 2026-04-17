Starmer Under Fire as Top Diplomat Ousted Amidst Mandelson Vetting Scandal

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faces intense scrutiny and calls for resignation following the dismissal of top diplomat Sir Oliver Robbins. The controversy centers on the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, with claims that the Prime Minister was unaware of security vetting concerns, a narrative widely met with skepticism. Sir Oliver Robbins' allies defend his integrity, while opposition parties accuse the government of deception.

The Prime Minister has moved to distance himself from the fallout of the Peter Mandelson security vetting scandal, with his top diplomat, Sir Oliver Robbins , being ousted from his role. Downing Street has claimed the Prime Minister was unaware that officials had flagged concerns regarding Mandelson's suitability for the US ambassador position when he was appointed in February of last year.

This assertion has been met with significant skepticism across Westminster, with many questioning the timeline of information flow within Number 10. Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, expressed his profound disappointment and anger, stating he was "unforgivably" kept in the dark about the vetting outcome. He declared his intention to address Parliament on Monday to present all pertinent facts transparently. Allies of Sir Oliver Robbins, however, are staunchly defending his actions, insisting he did nothing wrong. Ciaran Martin, former head of the National Cyber Security Centre, echoed this sentiment, suggesting that mandarins like Sir Oliver would not be permitted to disclose sensitive vetting details to ministers. Darren Jones, a close aide to the Prime Minister, appeared on broadcast media to defend the government's position but, according to reports, seemed to acknowledge that established processes were indeed followed. This raises considerable doubt about the justification for forcing out a senior civil servant like Sir Oliver, who commanded a substantial annual salary. Sir Keir personally informed Sir Oliver of his loss of confidence following a phone call last night, marking a swift and dramatic end to the diplomat's tenure. The Foreign Affairs Committee has summoned Sir Oliver to provide evidence next Tuesday, an event that could prove pivotal in shedding further light on the Prime Minister's claims. The narrative that no one in Number 10 or among the ministers possessed knowledge of the vetting situation until this week is widely disbelieved in political circles. This latest development adds to a growing list of high-profile departures from Sir Keir's administration during this turbulent period. Previously, other senior officials have received substantial severance packages upon their exits. For instance, Chris Wormald reportedly received a package worth approximately £260,000 when he stepped down as Cabinet Secretary. Even Peter Mandelson himself was granted a £75,000 payoff following his departure as US ambassador, a move linked to his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein. It is worth noting that Sir Oliver Robbins himself had recommended this settlement. The Prime Minister is now facing mounting pressure, with even some within his own party questioning the credibility of his position. Opposition figures, such as Kemi Badenoch, have accused the Prime Minister of misleading the public, while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has stated that accountability ultimately rests with the Prime Minister. Sir Keir had previously assured Parliament that Peter Mandelson had passed security vetting and that due process had been followed. He reportedly learned of the vetting issues on Tuesday but did not disclose this information during Prime Minister's Questions the following day. During a rally in 2020, Sir Keir publicly pledged to "carry the can" for institutional errors rather than blame his staff, drawing on his experience as Director of Public Prosecutions. He emphasized a leadership style that avoids turning on subordinates. However, in the wake of the Mandelson scandal, his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and communications director, Tim Allan, have both resigned, taking responsibility for the appointment. Mr. Martin expressed his disappointment and sadness at Sir Oliver's departure, reiterating his confusion regarding the grounds for dismissal and highlighting the complexity of security vetting processes. He specifically addressed a circulating narrative that suggested a vetting recommendation against Mandelson was overruled by Sir Oliver, which he stated is factually inaccurate regarding the operational realities of such procedures





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Peter Mandelson Oliver Robbins Security Vetting Government Scandal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starmer Faces Calls to Resign Over Mandelson's US Ambassadorship Amid Security Vetting ScandalPrime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to resign after Downing Street admitted Lord Mandelson was appointed US ambassador despite failing security checks, with the Foreign Office reportedly overruling vetting officials. Opposition parties and some Labour MPs are demanding transparency and accountability, questioning whether Parliament was misled.

Read more »

Starmer Faces Calls to Resign Over Mandelson's US Ambassadorship Amid Security Vetting ControversyPrime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to resign following revelations that Lord Mandelson was appointed as Britain's ambassador to the US despite failing security checks. Downing Street admitted Mandelson was granted clearance against official recommendations, raising questions about who overruled the vetting process and whether Parliament was misled. Opposition parties and some Labour MPs are demanding transparency and accountability, with accusations of a cover-up and a potential breach of the ministerial code.

Read more »

Starmer Faces Resignation Calls Over Mandelson's US Ambassador Appointment Amid Security Vetting ScandalPrime Minister Keir Starmer is under intense pressure to resign following revelations that Lord Mandelson was appointed as Britain's ambassador to the US despite failing security checks. Downing Street admitted clearance was granted against the advice of vetting officials, prompting accusations of misleading Parliament and a cover-up. Political opponents and some Labour MPs are demanding transparency and accountability, questioning who made the decision to override security concerns and why Parliament was not informed.

Read more »

Starmer 'Furious' Over Mandelson Vetting Scandal, Defends Position Amidst Resignation CallsPrime Minister Keir Starmer expresses outrage over not being informed of Peter Mandelson's failure to pass security vetting, a revelation that has intensified calls for his resignation. While defending his government's actions, Starmer pledges transparency and vows to address Parliament.

Read more »

Sir Keir Starmer says 'I'm absolutely furious' over 'staggering' Peter Mandelson revelationThe Prime Minister is facing growing calls to resign as a result of the controversy

Read more »

Starmer Faces Backlash Over Mandelson Vetting Scandal as Top Diplomat OustedPrime Minister Keir Starmer is under fire following the dismissal of Foreign Office chief Olly Robbins amid the Peter Mandelson security vetting scandal. Starmer claims he was unaware of the vetting issues, while allies defend Robbins and question the grounds for his sacking. The controversy raises questions about transparency and accountability within government.

Read more »