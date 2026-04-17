Starmer Under Fire: Vetting Scandal Rocks Government, PM Faces Calls to Resign

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is battling to salvage his premiership amidst a deepening security vetting scandal involving the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador. Starmer claims he was unaware of Mandelson failing security clearance, expressing fury at being kept in the dark and pledging to address Parliament. The incident has led to the effective sacking of the head of the Foreign Office and has intensified calls for Starmer's resignation, with critics accusing him of misleading the public and MPs. Allies are attempting to shift blame to the Foreign Office's vetting processes, but opposition parties and some within Labour are demanding accountability at the highest level.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared it unforgivable that he was not informed about Peter Mandelson failing security vetting , as he navigates a severe political crisis. The Prime Minister expressed profound anger, stating he was kept in the dark about the issue when appointing the former minister to a senior diplomatic role.

The scandal has led to the effective dismissal of Olly Robbins, the UK's chief diplomat at the Foreign Office, after it emerged that Mandelson was appointed US ambassador despite security vetting recommendations advising against it. Starmer, currently in Paris for a Middle East crisis summit, is facing mounting pressure for his own resignation, with private concerns being voiced even by Labour MPs.

Kemi Badenoch, a prominent critic, has accused the Prime Minister of lying and treating the public with contempt, asserting that a resignation is inevitable. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has similarly stated that ultimate responsibility rests with Downing Street.

Previously, Starmer had assured the House of Commons that Mandelson had passed security vetting and that due process was followed, a statement he did not qualify with the subsequent revelations at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

The revelation that he was unaware of the vetting failure, especially while publicly stating due diligence was exercised, has been described as staggering and unforgivable by Starmer himself. He emphasized that not only he but no minister was informed, a fact that has left him absolutely furious.

In response, Starmer has announced his intention to present all pertinent facts to Parliament on Monday in a bid for complete transparency.

The recurrence of the Mandelson vetting controversy presents a significant challenge to Keir Starmer's leadership, as he attempts to distance himself from the scandal by attributing blame to the head of the Foreign Office. Starmer's prior assertions that Mandelson had successfully passed security checks and that due process was adhered to are now under intense scrutiny.

Darren Jones, a close ally of the Prime Minister, was dispatched to defend Starmer's position, characterizing the situation as a state failure and reiterating the Prime Minister's intention to remain in office. Jones argued that the scale of the problem, stemming from the decision to override security vetting recommendations and the system’s allowance for such an outcome, is unprecedented. He deemed the situation beyond unacceptable.

When questioned about whether the Prime Minister would resign or had misled MPs, Jones responded negatively. He explained that the Prime Minister's previous statements were correct because the Foreign Office had granted Peter Mandelson developed vetting status, clearing him for the role.

However, Jones acknowledged that the Prime Minister was not informed until Tuesday evening that this decision was made against the advice of security and vetting officials. He further revealed that despite security officials recommending against granting Mandelson developed vetting status, he was still permitted access to highly sensitive documents.

The atmosphere within Labour circles is described as grim, with a reluctance to move against the Prime Minister due to concurrent international turmoil and upcoming local elections. One MP remarked that the situation is deteriorating, while another expressed doubt about Starmer's ability to survive the fallout.

An unnamed minister suggested that this marks a tipping point, stating that excuses are no longer acceptable and that further scapegoating of individuals like Olly Robbins is unsustainable, calling for the Prime Minister to step down. Another minister conceded that the political advantage Starmer had gained from the international crisis has dissipated.

Peter Mandelson was initially announced as the UK's representative in Washington in December 2024. Reports indicate that Downing Street disregarded warnings regarding the peer's association with Jeffrey Epstein, and senior Foreign Office figures are said to have opposed the appointment of an individual with a history of two ministerial resignations.

Subsequently, Olly Robbins was appointed Permanent Secretary at the Foreign Office, supporting then Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Astonishingly, Mandelson only underwent security vetting for the role after his appointment had been publicly announced, a detail that has further fueled the controversy surrounding the 'Prince of Darkness'. The series of events has severely undermined confidence in the government's handling of security and appointments





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