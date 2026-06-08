Starmer Unveils Social Media Ban for Under-16s Amid By-Election Pressure from Burnham

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces legislation to ban under-16s from sending nude images online, as he faces a leadership challenge from Andy Burnham in the upcoming Makerfield by-election.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing a flurry of policy announcements ahead of a crucial by-election in Makerfield, as he faces a growing leadership challenge from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham .

Downing Street has been strategizing legacy policies to bolster Starmer's standing among Labour MPs, including a proposed ban on social media for under-16s. On Monday, Starmer pledged to introduce legislation to prevent children from sending and receiving nude images online, unless technology companies take voluntary action first. The move comes as the by-election campaign enters its final 10 days, with Burnham claiming his campaign is on course.

A recent poll suggested Burnham leads his Reform UK rival by 10 percentage points, though the result could hinge on whether right-wing voters split to support the Restore candidate. Westminster is already speculating about Burnham's next steps after a likely victory. The Greater Manchester Mayor has openly expressed interest in seeking the Labour leadership, despite Starmer vowing to continue.

However, there is disagreement among Burnham's allies about the timing of any leadership bid if he wins the by-election on June 18. Some urge him to strike immediately, while others advise waiting until he is re-established in Parliament. Starmer made clear over the weekend that he is determined to contest any leadership challenge. Even if a contest is triggered, the Prime Minister could stand without needing 80 nominations from MPs, though many doubt he would want to go through hustings.

Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also indicated interest in running. In a speech at London Tech Week, Starmer said: One issue is the ability for children with phones to send and receive nude images. For too long, people have been told that is simply the price of modern tech, that nothing can be done, that government is powerless, that parents just have to accept it.

I reject that completely, because tech should adapt to the needs of society, not the other way around. He added: That is why today I am calling on tech companies operating in this country to introduce device controls that prevent children from sending and receiving sexually explicit images. Because this is not an impossible challenge. These are some of the most innovative companies in the world and I believe they can solve it.

But if they choose not to, then we will act and we will change the law because when it comes to the safety of our children, standing by is not an option. Labour MP Jess Phillips, who resigned as safeguarding minister at the Home Office earlier this year, accused Starmer of being slow to threaten legislation on preventing children from taking naked images of themselves, despite technology being available.

On Monday, Phillips welcomed Starmer's announcement, saying tech firms could wipe out the issue overnight. In a video posted on social media, Burnham said the warmth of reaction on the doorstep has been absolutely brilliant. I may be getting a battering in the media but the campaign is on course. I am fighting for every vote, I am loving every minute.

A Survation poll released last Thursday showed Burnham with 49 percent support in Makerfield, ahead of Reform UK candidate John Kenyon on 39 percent. The survey put Restore Britain candidate Rebecca Shepherd on 8 percent, Green Party candidate Sarah Wakefield on 2 percent, and the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives on 1 percent each. Burnham's margin was larger than in an initial poll last month, though constituency surveys are notoriously difficult to conduct, meaning a bigger margin for error





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