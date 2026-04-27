Starmer Urged to ‘Pull Emergency Handbrake’ on Runaway Welfare System

A new report from the Tony Blair Institute reveals widespread public concern over the UK welfare system, with calls for an immediate halt to new claims for conditions like anxiety and depression. The report highlights public belief that the system is unaffordable and unsustainable, and urges a return to stricter eligibility criteria and in-person assessments.

Keir Starmer is facing increasing pressure to implement immediate and drastic changes to the UK’s welfare system , as a new report from the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) reveals widespread public concern over its sustainability and perceived misuse.

The report highlights that a significant proportion of the population – nearly one in three – personally knows someone they believe is wrongly claiming benefits. This sentiment is fueled by a growing belief that the current system is too easily exploited, with a substantial 54% to 16% margin favoring the view that obtaining benefits is overly simple.

The TBI proposes an ‘emergency handbrake’ be applied to new claims relating to conditions such as anxiety, depression, and stress, pending a comprehensive review and reform of the entire welfare structure. This measure would require claimants experiencing these conditions to demonstrate a clear inability to work before receiving benefits, shifting the focus towards supporting individuals in finding employment as a means of managing their mental health. The report’s findings are particularly striking when compared to international trends.

While the UK has witnessed a 19.6% increase in spending on sickness benefits since 2019, other major economies have experienced significantly lower increases or even declines. France saw a rise of only 5.9%, while Australia experienced a 9.9% decrease, and the United States a 15% reduction. This disparity raises questions about the unique factors driving the surge in benefit claims within the UK.

The TBI estimates that simply reverting to pre-pandemic levels of incapacity benefit claims could yield savings of £11.5 billion, with the overall cost of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) being £19 billion higher than in 2019. The report advocates for a return to in-person assessments, arguing that online claims are more susceptible to abuse and less effective in accurately determining an individual’s capacity for work.

Ryan Wain, a representative from the TBI, emphasized the need to focus benefits on those with genuinely work-limiting conditions, freeing up resources for improved mental health support and encouraging workforce participation. He believes this action would begin to rebuild public trust in a system widely perceived as broken. The call for reform comes after Keir Starmer was forced to abandon previous welfare reform plans last year due to significant opposition within the Labour party.

However, the TBI suggests that the proposed ‘emergency handbrake’ could be implemented through secondary legislation, bypassing the need for a potentially contentious parliamentary vote. The report’s detailed survey data, revealing widespread support for tightening the benefits system across almost all constituencies, is intended to bolster support among MPs. Notably, only five constituencies – Hackney South and Shoreditch, Peckham, Brighton Pavilion, and Bristol Central – showed a balance of opinion suggesting the benefits system is too strict.

Public perception of benefit entitlement also varies significantly depending on the condition. While a large majority (78%) believe individuals with serious heart conditions should be eligible for benefits, support drops dramatically to 35% for anxiety and depression, and just 31% for stress. This disparity underscores the public’s desire for a more nuanced and targeted approach to welfare provision, prioritizing support for those with the most severe and debilitating conditions.

The report ultimately argues for a system that balances the need for social support with the importance of promoting employment and restoring public confidence





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