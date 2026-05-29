Starmer Urges FIFA to Stop Exploiting World Cup Fans with Misleading Ticket Practices

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calls on FIFA to address allegations of deceptive ticketing and price inflation for the 2026 World Cup, as US state attorneys investigate the matter.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is pressing FIFA to address growing concerns that World Cup fans are being exploited through misleading ticketing practices and inflated prices.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, with the opening match set for June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Starmer described the situation as unacceptable and insisted football supporters must be protected. His intervention follows formal inquiries from the attorneys general of New York and New Jersey demanding answers from FIFA over allegations of artificially inflating prices and deceiving fans about seat locations.

The complaints include claims that initial ticket sales were followed by the release of more expensive front-category seats, and that dynamic pricing allowed FIFA to increase costs for roughly 90 of the 104 matches by an average of 34%. Starmer emphasized that thousands of English and Scottish fans will travel to the US, Canada, and Mexico, and they should not face exploitation simply for backing their teams on the biggest stage.

He has specifically urged FIFA to take immediate corrective action to ensure transparency and fairness in ticket distribution and pricing. The issue has gained regulatory attention, particularly for high-demand matches in New Jersey such as England's group game against Panama and the final. Starmer's appeal reinforces the broader demand for accountability from the sport's governing body as it prepares for the first 48-team World Cup





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticketing Price Inflation Keir Starmer Fan Exploitation New York Attorney General New Jersey Attorney General Dynamic Pricing Transparency

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