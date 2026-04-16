Starmer Vows Action on Social Media Harms to Children, Details Unclear

Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with top executives from major social media platforms, including X, Snap, TikTok, Google, and Meta, to discuss enhanced child protection measures. While Starmer committed to taking action, he acknowledged that the specifics of these measures and their timeline remain undetermined. The government is considering various restrictions, such as age-based access limits and controls on addictive features and AI chatbots, as part of a broader consultation on online child safety. This move follows parliamentary debates where a default ban on social media for under-16s was rejected in favor of more flexible government powers to implement tailored restrictions.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a firm warning to technology companies, declaring his intention to 'act' decisively to safeguard young people on social media platforms. However, in a candid admission, Starmer acknowledged that the precise nature of these actions and the timeframe for their implementation are yet to be finalized.

This declaration follows a high-level meeting held at Downing Street where Starmer convened with the leaders of prominent social media giants, including X, Snap, TikTok, Google, and Meta, the parent company of Instagram. The purpose of the summit was to impress upon these companies the urgent need for them to intensify their efforts in protecting children online, amidst ongoing government deliberations regarding the introduction of new regulatory restrictions. During the meeting, Sir Keir articulated his conviction, stating unequivocally, 'Things can't go on like this, they must change because right now social media is putting our children at risk.' He further emphasized the moral imperative, asserting, 'In a world in which children are protected, even if that means access is restricted, that is preferable to a world where harm is the price of participation.' These discussions are taking place within the broader context of Labour's ongoing consultation aimed at identifying effective strategies for enhancing child safety online. Potential measures under consideration are wide-ranging, encompassing proposals such as an Australian-style outright ban on social media for individuals under the age of sixteen, the imposition of limitations on features designed to be addictive, and the implementation of more robust controls over artificial intelligence chatbots. Speaking to LBC following the meeting, Sir Keir reiterated his commitment, stating with certainty, 'it was not a question of whether there's going to be something done, we are going to act.' He tempered this assurance with a note of ambiguity regarding the specifics, adding, 'The question now is what exactly is that and what is the timescale around it.' While he declined to commit to specific actions being in place by the summer, Sir Keir highlighted the government's proactive approach in securing legislative powers that will enable swift action once decisions are made. He explained, 'We took powers earlier in Parliament to make sure we can act very quickly, so this won't be like the Online Safety Act which took years - this is going to be much quicker than that.' He further elaborated on the government's resolve: 'We're not a Government that is going to sit back here, we're going to act... this has to be done and it has to be done swiftly.' Reflecting on his personal experiences as a parent, the Prime Minister alluded to having implemented restrictions on his own children's social media usage when they were younger. He shared, 'So far as any parent, all of us are worried about social media.' He noted that his children are now older, with his son approaching eighteen and his daughter fifteen. He stated, 'But yes, we talk to them about social media – and when they were younger we had limits on how long they could be on, etc, the same sort of discussions as many parents will be having.' However, he stressed that the issue extends beyond individual parental efforts. 'But this isn't about what individual parents are doing. I think most parents are saying, we want help. Most parents are saying, we are concerned about this, please put a framework around it. And that's why I say we are going to act here.' Among the notable attendees at the Downing Street talks were Wifredo Fernandez, X's director of global government affairs, Alistair Law, TikTok's director of public policy and government affairs for Northern Europe, Markus Reinisch, Meta's vice president for public policy in Europe, and Kate Alessi, vice president and managing director of Google UK and Ireland. Sir Keir's commitment to action comes at a time when Members of Parliament have twice rejected proposals for a default ban on children's access to social media. Instead, the government is poised to gain a flexible authority through the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, allowing for the implementation of measures such as curfews, scrolling time limits, and restrictions on location sharing. The government could also opt to prohibit under-sixteens from accessing specific platforms. A consultation, scheduled to conclude next month, is intended to inform the government's final decisions on the course of action. Earlier, a proposal by Tory former minister Lord Nash for a default ban on social media for children deemed harmful, with a twelve-month grace period, was initially accepted by the House of Lords. However, this measure was subsequently rejected twice by the House of Commons during legislative 'ping pong' proceedings, in favor of the more adaptable governmental powers. On Wednesday evening, MPs voted by a significant margin of 256 to 150, a majority of 106, to support the government's stance. Education minister Olivia Bailey informed the Commons that their consultation approach enables the government to address a 'much wider range of services and features' compared to the 'narrow amendment' proposed in the House of Lords, promising to avoid 'endless rounds of consultation'. Nonetheless, Tory shadow education secretary Laura Trott expressed her continued opposition, stating, 'I will keep fighting until the Government offers a ban on social media on the face of the Bill.





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