Starmer Vows Social Media Action for Kids, Details Unclear

Labour leader Keir Starmer met with top tech executives to discuss protecting children online and promised swift government action, though specific measures and timelines are yet to be defined. The government is considering various restrictions, including potential bans for under-16s and limits on addictive features, as parental concerns grow.

Sir Keir Starmer has issued a stern warning to major technology companies, vowing to implement measures protecting young people on social media . While announcing his intention to act, he acknowledged that the specifics of these actions and their timeline remain undecided. In a significant meeting at Downing Street, Sir Keir convened the leaders of platforms including X, Snap, TikTok, Google, and Meta (the parent company of Instagram).

The Prime Minister impressed upon them the urgent need to enhance child protection protocols, as the government actively considers new regulatory restrictions. During the high-level discussions, Sir Keir articulated a clear message: The current state of affairs is unsustainable and necessitates change, primarily because social media poses significant risks to children. He emphasized that a world where children are safeguarded, even if it entails restricted access, is unequivocally superior to one where the price of engagement is potential harm. These crucial talks are taking place concurrently with Labour's ongoing consultation on enhancing online child safety. Potential interventions being explored include an Australian-inspired prohibition on social media access for individuals under the age of sixteen, limitations on features designed to be addictive, and more robust controls for artificial intelligence chatbots. Speaking in a subsequent interview with LBC, Sir Keir reiterated his commitment, stating unequivocally that action will be taken, though the precise nature and the timeframe for implementation are still under consideration. He indicated that legislative powers have already been secured to facilitate swift action once decisions are finalized, suggesting that the process would be considerably faster than that of the Online Safety Act, which experienced prolonged development. The Prime Minister drew a parallel to his personal experience as a parent, recalling setting limits on his own children's social media usage when they were younger. He acknowledged the widespread parental concerns surrounding social media and stressed that the proposed framework is intended to provide support and a structured environment, addressing the anxieties many parents express about the digital landscape their children navigate. The meeting was attended by key representatives from the tech industry, including Wifredo Fernandez, X's director of global government affairs, and Alistair Law, TikTok's director of public policy and government affairs for Northern Europe. Also present were Markus Reinisch, Meta's vice president for public policy in Europe, and Kate Alessi, vice president and managing director of Google UK and Ireland. Sir Keir's declaration of intent comes at a time when parliamentary debates have seen proposals for a default ban on children accessing social media rejected by MPs. Instead, the government is moving towards a more adaptable approach through the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, granting ministers the authority to implement measures such as curfews, limits on scrolling time, and restrictions on location sharing. The possibility of blocking under-16s from specific platforms is also on the table. The consultation, which is scheduled to conclude next month, aims to gather essential input to inform these decisions. Notably, a proposal for a default ban on social media for harmful platforms, with a twelve-month implementation period, initially agreed upon by the House of Lords, has been twice rejected by the House of Commons. MPs voted decisively against this amendment, favoring the government's more flexible approach. Education minister Olivia Bailey highlighted that the current consultation allows for a broader scope of services and features to be addressed compared to the more narrowly defined amendment previously put forward. She assured that the government would not engage in protracted consultation processes. However, shadow education secretary Laura Trott has vowed to continue advocating for an explicit ban on social media within the Bill





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