Starmer warns that a Labour leadership contest would plunge the nation into chaos ahead of Makerfield by‑election

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Labour MPs that any internal challenge, particularly from Andy Burnham, would destabilise the country, urging colleagues to give him time to address economic and defence trade‑offs before a contested leadership election adds further uncertainty.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the Labour parliamentary party on Thursday, warning that any internal leadership contest would thrust the nation into a period of instability.

The leader, who faces a potential challenge from Andy Burnham ahead of the critical Makerfield by‑election, insisted that the difficulties confronting the government are structural and would not disappear simply because a new figure assumes the premiership. He argued that every administration must grapple with the same trade‑offs - from defence budgeting to public service reform - and that seeking quick fixes merely masks the complex choices required in governance.





In a televised interview with the BBC, Starmer said, "I will not abandon No. 10 without a fight. This is not about personal vanity or stubbornness; it is about a deep sense of duty to the country and to the party members who elected me.

" He urged fellow MPs to give him time to reverse the current downturn in public confidence, emphasizing that the alternative - a contested leadership election - would generate further chaos at a moment when the country already feels the pressure of economic strain and international uncertainty. The Prime Minister also directed a pointed critique at Burnham and former health secretary Wes Streeting, suggesting they have been focusing on personal ambition rather than on delivering the policies Labour promised during the last general election.





Starmer's remarks were met with a mixture of sarcasm and outright rebuke from several backbenchers. One MP quipped that the leader's warning about "chaos" seemed ironic given his own record, while another dismissed the threat as "mental" and called for a health check on the atmosphere inside No. 10.

A further colleague labeled the Prime Minister's stance as "utterly insane" and urged him to recognise that the leadership battle was already lost, citing the need to protect his family, the party, and the nation. Despite these internal tensions, Starmer has reportedly decided not to travel to Makerfield to campaign for Burnham, even though he previously expressed a willingness to support the constituency effort.

The by‑election, scheduled for Thursday, is seen as a barometer for Labour's national standing, with polls from the centre‑left think‑tank More in Common indicating Labour on 45 percent, Reform UK at 40 percent and the hard‑right splinter group Restore Britain at 8 percent. The presence of up to a thousand Restore Britain volunteers in the constituency underscores the fragmented opposition landscape and the potential for vote‑splitting that could benefit Burnham if the anti‑Labour vote coalesces.

As the campaign enters its final days, Burnham is slated to deliver his last major public address in Makerfield tomorrow, attempting to rally his supporters and capitalize on the perceived weakness of Starmer's leadership. The outcome of the vote will not only determine the new MP for the seat but could also set the tone for any forthcoming leadership challenge within the Labour Party, shaping the political trajectory of the United Kingdom for the months ahead





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