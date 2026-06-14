Stars Align for Knicks' Championship Pursuit: Sweeney, Chalamet, and Swift Among A-List Fans

A galaxy of celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Timothee Chalamet, and Taylor Swift turned out to support the New York Knicks in their bid for an NBA title, highlighting the franchise's cultural resurgence as the team nears its first championship in over half a century.

Sydney Sweeney was among the high-profile New York Knicks fans who traveled to San Antonio for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Knicks, who had staged a remarkable 29-point comeback earlier in the series to take a 3-1 lead, were on the brink of their first championship in 53 years.

Sweeney, accompanied by her boyfriend Scooter Braun, a lifelong Knicks fan and music producer, had previously made a surprise appearance at Madison Square Garden for Game 4. At that game, the couple had been unable to secure courtside seats, settling for rows behind Taylor Swift, who was seated prominently with the Haim sisters.

However, for the potential clincher in San Antonio, Sweeney and Braun redeemed themselves with prime courtside seats at the Frost Bank Center. Sweeney showcased her team pride in a custom Knicks jersey top featuring Jalen Brunson's number 11 and later an oversized vintage Knicks jacket. Her presence stunned many, including NBA analyst Charles Barkley, who reacted on air with surprised delight, exclaiming, Sydney Sweeney is here? and remarking, Everybody is a New York Knicks fan now.

Another Hollywood star, Timothee Chalamet, a noted Knicks devotee, was also courtside, sitting next to Josh Safdie and cheering animatedly. Chalamet, who has attended games throughout the playoffs, was joined by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner for Game 4 in New York, though she did not travel to San Antonio. The star-studded Knicks contingent also included franchise legend Patrick Ewing, actor-director Spike Lee in his trademark vibrant outfit, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, and Allan Houston.

Notably, Taylor Swift, who had become a fan favorite at Game 4 in a custom Stevie Knicks t-shirt, skipped the San Antonio game, likely due to her impending wedding to Travis Kelce. Back in New York City, fans flooded bars, public watch parties, and transit hubs, creating a festive, congested atmosphere as they hoped to witness the end of the 51-year championship drought. The city's energy was palpable, blending basketball fervor with World Cup tourist traffic





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New York Knicks NBA Finals Sydney Sweeney Timothee Chalamet Taylor Swift Scooter Braun Charles Barkley Spike Lee Patrick Ewing San Antonio Spurs Game 5 Celebrity Fans

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