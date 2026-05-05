Stars Caught Sneaking for Cigarette Breaks at 2026 Met Gala Amidst Interview Drama

Celebrities were spotted taking discreet smoking breaks at the 2026 Met Gala, while an awkward interview with Connor Storrie hosted by Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne sparked online backlash.

The 2026 Met Gala , the pinnacle of fashion and celebrity gatherings, saw a surprising trend emerge as numerous stars were observed discreetly seeking refuge in a designated smoking area.

The event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, drew an impressive roster of A-list attendees, yet the allure of the red carpet and the museum's interior couldn't deter some from indulging in a quick cigarette break. Footage captured by the Daily Mail revealed several well-known figures slipping away from the photographers' lenses to enjoy a smoke behind the main carpet area.

Among those spotted were singer Charli XCX and reality television personality Connor Storrie, who were seen engaging in conversation while taking their break before returning to the festivities. Charli XCX, 33, graced the gala in a striking black Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello. The dress featured a fitted bodice adorned with a three-dimensional, translucent floral corsage and a dramatic two-meter train, complemented by platform heels and a casually styled ponytail.

Connor Storrie, 26, opted for a custom Saint Laurent black suit paired with a polka-dotted turtleneck and a long train, creating a sophisticated yet modern look. The theme of the evening, 'Costume Art,' and the dress code, 'Fashion Is Art,' encouraged attendees to explore the creative possibilities of using the human body as a canvas.

Interestingly, prior to the event, images circulated from inside the Met showcasing a clear prohibition of indoor smoking, with a prominent 'No Smoking' sign displayed outside the women's restroom. Beyond the surreptitious smoking breaks, the evening was marked by an awkward interview involving Connor Storrie and the red carpet co-hosts, Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne. The interaction, which was broadcast as part of Vogue's coverage, quickly drew criticism from viewers online.

During the interview, Graham and Delevingne inquired about Storrie's experience attending the Met Gala for the first time. However, the conversation took an uncomfortable turn when Delevingne abruptly interrupted Storrie's response to share her own recollections of her debut at the event. She confessed to not feeling nervous during her first appearance, prompting Storrie to ask about the theme of that year, to which Delevingne admitted she couldn't recall.

Graham then attempted to redirect the focus back to Storrie, asking about his preparations for the ball, but again interrupted him to enthusiastically greet his stylist, James. The interview continued with questions about Storrie's designer, ultimately revealing his ensemble was crafted by Saint Laurent. The exchange was widely perceived as self-centered and dismissive of Storrie's experience, leading to a wave of negative reactions on social media platform X. The backlash against Graham and Delevingne's interviewing style was swift and substantial.

Numerous users expressed their disappointment with the hosts, criticizing their lack of genuine engagement and their tendency to dominate the conversation. Many called for the inclusion of professional fashion journalists in future red carpet coverage, arguing that Graham and Delevingne lacked the necessary expertise and focus. Comments ranged from labeling the interviews as 'abysmal' and 'painful to watch' to questioning the hosts' selection for the role.

One user lamented the lack of insightful questioning, while another pointed out the hosts' preoccupation with designer labels as an afterthought. Several viewers simply expressed their boredom with the interviewers, describing them as 'awkward' and 'terrible.

' The incident highlighted a broader discussion about the qualities expected of red carpet hosts and the importance of creating a welcoming and respectful environment for all attendees, regardless of their level of fame or experience. The focus shifted from the fashion and artistry of the event to the perceived unprofessionalism of the interview, overshadowing some of the positive aspects of the 2026 Met Gala





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Met Gala Celebrities Smoking Ashley Graham Cara Delevingne Connor Storrie Charli XCX Fashion Red Carpet Interview

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