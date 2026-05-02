Stars Descend on Miami as Formula One Returns Amid Weather Concerns

The Miami Grand Prix welcomes celebrities like Serena Williams and Jimmy Fallon as Formula One resumes after a hiatus, but the event faces potential disruption from severe weather forecasts.

Formula One is back in action this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix , marking its return after a five-week pause necessitated by the cancellation of races in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The Miami Grand Prix, one of three Formula 1 events held within the United States, has rapidly established itself as a premier destination for celebrities, attracting a high-profile crowd for the past four years. This year is no exception, with numerous famous individuals already arriving in Miami Gardens for the initial practice sessions on Friday, two days before the main race on Sunday.

The event at Hard Rock Stadium has become a magnet for stars from both the entertainment and sporting worlds, eager to witness the world’s fastest drivers compete. Leading the celebrity arrivals was tennis icon Serena Williams, who made a striking appearance at the Ferrari hospitality area on Friday morning. Williams showcased her impressive physique in a cream linen vest and matching pants, complemented by flowing platinum tresses and a Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra necklace.

Her presence underscores her close friendship with Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, a relationship built on mutual respect and admiration. Williams has previously voiced her belief that Hamilton deserves nine world championships, exceeding his current tally of seven. She has been a regular attendee at the Miami Grand Prix, consistently offering her support to her racing friend.

While Williams was present, Hamilton’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, was notably absent on Friday, with speculation surrounding her potential attendance given her scheduled appearance at the Met Gala in New York on Monday. Their relationship, which began with cozy encounters in Aspen on New Year's Eve, blossomed publicly at the Super Bowl in February and has continued with trips to Europe, Utah, and Tokyo.

The paddock also saw the arrival of late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who was observed enthusiastically exploring the Red Bull garage, home to four-time world champion Max Verstappen and rising star Isack Hadjar. Fallon was even seen carrying two helmets and inspecting one of the Red Bull cars, suggesting a keen interest in the technical aspects of the sport.

However, the excitement surrounding the race is tempered by a looming weather threat. Forecasts predict heavy rain and thunderstorms across South Florida on Sunday, potentially disrupting the event. The National Weather Service has issued warnings, highlighting the need for stable conditions to allow for medical helicopter access during the race and advising shelter during thunderstorms, citing Florida’s high incidence of lightning-related fatalities.

The possibility of delays or even cancellation due to the severe weather is a significant concern for organizers and fans alike, adding an element of uncertainty to this highly anticipated Grand Prix





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