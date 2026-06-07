Stars Gather for French Open Men's Final as Lily Collins Joins Celebrity Audience Amid Final Season of Emily In Paris

Actress Lily Collins attended the French Open men's final with her husband Charlie McDowell, joining other celebrities like Miranda Kerr, Rami Malek, Rebel Wilson, and Lenny Kravitz. Collins, currently filming the final season of Emily In Paris in Mykonos, showcased a stylish black ensemble. The match featured Alexander Zverev versus Flavio Cobolli, with Zverev seeking his first Grand Slam title amid the absence of top players like Sinner and Alcaraz. The article also covers Collins' personal life, including her recent parenting journey and the upcoming conclusion of her hit Netflix series.

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins returned to Paris over the weekend, not for filming but to enjoy a major sporting event. The actress, 37, was seated among the celebrity audience at the French Open men's final on Sunday, where Alexander Zverev faced Italy's Flavio Cobolli.

Collins attended alongside her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, 42, creating a stylish duo as they watched the high-stakes match at Roland Garros. For the occasion, Collins chose a chic black halterneck top paired with tiny matching shorts, completing the look with open-toe heels and a sleek black handbag. McDowell embraced a more relaxed aesthetic in jeans and a pinstripe shirt, balancing out Collins' polished ensemble. Collins' presence at the tournament highlighted a brief pause in her busy schedule.

She has been actively filming the sixth and final season of Emily In Paris on the Greek island of Mykonos. Prior to heading to the tennis stadium, she made a quick trip to Monaco earlier in the week, possibly soaking in the atmosphere ahead of the Grand Prix.

The French Open outing also offered Lily and Charlie a welcome respite from their new parenting duties; the couple welcomed their daughter Tove via surrogate last year, marking a new chapter in their personal lives. The star-studded audience extended beyond Collins and her husband. Her Emily In Paris co-star Ashley Park joined them, making a bold fashion statement in a mint green leaf-patterned suit worn without a bra.

Other notable figures in attendance included supermodel Miranda Kerr, who arrived with her husband Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, actor Rami Malek, actress Rebel Wilson, and musician Lenny Kravitz. The event served as a convergence of fashion, film, and sports, with each celebrity bringing their distinctive style to the clay courts. On the court, the match carried significant weight for Alexander Zverev.

The German player, currently ranked third globally, entered the final under immense pressure to secure his first Grand Slam title. This was his fourth major final appearance, but the circumstances were uniquely favorable. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner was eliminated early after a shocking collapse in the tournament's opening week, while two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew before the French Open due to a wrist injury. Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, also bowed out, clearing a path for Zverev.

However, Zverev's past French Open final heartbreak loomed large; in 2024, he squandered a two-set-to-one lead against Alcaraz, making this rematch against Cobolli a chance for redemption. The pressure mounted as Zverev aimed to finally breakthrough on the biggest stages. Beyond the tennis, Collins' journey through this period reflects a blend of professional closure and personal growth. In a behind-the-scenes video announcing the end of Emily In Paris, Collins expressed deep gratitude to fans.

After six seasons, the upcoming final season will serve as the conclusion to Emily Cooper's story. Filming in Mykonos has been in full swing, with the series set to continue narrative threads from the fifth season, including Emily's on-again, off-again romance with Gabriel. Once production wraps in Greece, the cast and crew will relocate to Monaco before returning to Paris to complete filming.

Collins' appearance at the French Open, therefore, symbolizes both a celebration of her ongoing projects and a moment of leisure amidst the demands of wrapping up a beloved series





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