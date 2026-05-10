Stars pay tribute to their mothers as Mother's Day celebrations commence across the US and Australia

David Beckham, Kylie Minogue, and Heidi Klum led the stars paying tribute to their mothers as the US and Australia celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday.

David Beckham , Kylie Minogue and Heidi Klum led the stars paying tribute to their mothers as the US and Australia celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday.

Brit David branded wife Victoria 'the best mum', Australian superstar Kylie treated fans to a nostalgic throwback as she paid tribute to her Welsh mother Carol Jones, with an image of the duo in the 80s alongside the caption: 'Happy Mother’s Day to the BEST'. Heidi Klum shared a throwback snap and a sweet selfie showing her with her mum Erna Klum, with the German caption: 'Ich liebe Dich Mutti'.

Other stars sharing tributes included Jojo Siwa, who shared a carousel of images of her mum Jessalynn, with whom she shot to fame in 2015 on reality show Dance Moms, and Ronan Keating's wife Storm. David's post comes amid the Beckham family's feud with their eldest son





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Mother's Day David Beckham Kylie Minogue Heidi Klum Celebrations Traditions Stars Mothers Tribute Feud Eldest Son

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