Stars Shine at Anna Wintour's Pre-Met Gala Dinner

A-list celebrities including Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Serena Williams, and Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez attended Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City, ahead of the event themed 'Costume Art' and 'Fashion Is Art'.

The fashion world is buzzing with anticipation as A-list celebrities gathered at Anna Wintour 's pre- Met Gala dinner in New York City on Sunday, setting the stage for Monday's highly anticipated event.

Among those spotted were newly engaged Zoe Kravitz, proudly displaying her engagement ring reportedly from Harry Styles, and tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, both making striking fashion statements. The Met Gala, often dubbed the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets,' will this year adhere to the theme 'Costume Art' with a dress code of 'Fashion Is Art,' prompting attendees to explore the relationship between design and the human form.

Zoe Kravitz, a co-chair of the Met Gala Host Committee, opted for a chic ensemble featuring a textured mint sweater with fur trim layered over a yellow floral dress, complemented by a brown suede YSL clutch and clear heels. Nicole Kidman, also a co-chair alongside Beyonce and Venus Williams, arrived in a sophisticated black dress. Serena Williams turned heads in a fiery sequin gown with a daring side slit and backless design, paired with black Louboutin heels.

Venus Williams showcased a sleeveless beaded black and red gown, accompanied by her husband Andrea Preti. Sabrina Carpenter and fashion icon Donatella Versace were also present, adding to the star-studded guest list. The event's new Conde M. Nast Galleries are being unveiled this year. The financial backing for this year's gala comes from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who are the lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs.

Reports suggest the couple contributed a substantial $10 million for the privilege of attending and associating with Wintour and other prominent figures. Bezos was seen in a grey suit, while Sanchez donned a dark red jacket and skirt. The Met Gala is overseen by a powerful group of co-chairs including Beyonce, Kidman, Williams, and Wintour.

This marks Williams' first time as a co-chair, while Kidman has previously held the role in 2003 and 2005, and Beyonce served as an honorary chair in 2013. The event promises a dazzling display of creativity and style, as attendees interpret the 'Fashion Is Art' dress code and celebrate the intersection of costume and design





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Met Gala Zoe Kravitz Harry Styles Nicole Kidman Serena Williams Venus Williams Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Anna Wintour Fashion

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