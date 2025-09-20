Stars Shine at Edward Enninful's EE72 Launch: Naomi Campbell, Maya Jama, and Celebrities Celebrate in London

The launch of Edward Enninful's new media company, EE72, in London was a star-studded affair, with Naomi Campbell, Maya Jama, Sabrina Elba, and many more celebrities gracing the event with their presence and stylish ensembles.

Naomi Campbell , Maya Jama , and Sabrina Elba led a star-studded turnout at the launch of Edward Enninful 's new media company, EE72 , hosted at Soho House in London on Friday. The event brought together a diverse group of celebrities, each showcasing their unique style and celebrating Enninful's latest venture.

Naomi Campbell, exuding her signature elegance, donned a Levi's denim maxi dress with a distinctive bodice, pairing it with comfortable trainers and diamond earrings, complemented by ALAIA shades. Maya Jama, known for her glamorous flair, opted for a plunging black satin midi dress, paired with sunglasses and a baguette bag, navigating the cobblestone streets with animated energy. The event was a vibrant display of fashion and celebrity culture, highlighting the convergence of influential figures in the media and entertainment industries.\Sabrina Elba, accompanied by her actor husband Idris Elba, radiated sophistication in a semi-draped gown, while Coleen Rooney embraced a classic look with a black midi dress and matching blazer. Ashley Roberts made a statement in a leggy red mini dress, and Jameela Jamil chose a sleek black strapless top and skirt combination. Charlotte Tilbury, the beauty entrepreneur, opted for a black dress with a plunging neckline and sheer detail. The diverse range of outfits and styles at the event provided a visual spectacle, reflecting the different tastes and preferences of the attendees. The event celebrated the launch of Edward Enninful's new media company, providing a platform for networking and celebrating the accomplishments of the individuals involved. It was a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of celebrating one's achievements.\Further adding to the excitement of the evening were other prominent figures, including Tinie Tempah, Noomi Rapace, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, each presenting their own take on fashion trends. Romeo Beckham, exes with Mia Regan attended the event and was seen in a casual look, joined by other familiar faces such as James McAvoy with his wife Lisa Liberati and actor James Norton. The overall atmosphere was one of celebration and camaraderie, as the attendees mingled and enjoyed the launch of EE72. The launch of Edward Enninful's new media company, EE72, was a resounding success. It not only showcased the latest trends in fashion and style but also highlighted the importance of networking and community within the industry. The event was a true celebration of the achievements of individuals like Edward Enninful and served as a testament to the power of collaboration and the positive impact of influential figures in media and entertainment





