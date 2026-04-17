Stars Shine at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries Gala

Eva Longoria, Paris Hilton, and Heidi Klum were among the celebrities who graced the opening gala for LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Longoria stunned in a lilac-sequin gown, Hilton opted for a black Gucci creation, and Klum sported a daring sheer outfit. The event celebrated art and brought together notable figures from the entertainment industry, with attendees showcasing their individual styles.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) recently held its highly anticipated opening gala for the David Geffen Galleries, drawing a constellation of stars to its plaza for a glamorous evening. Among the dazzling attendees was Eva Longoria , who captivated onlookers in a striking lilac-sequin gown. The strapless, fringed frock, expertly selected by stylist Maeve Reilly, was complemented by a sparkling diamond necklace and elegant nude peep-toe heels.

For Longoria, the museum holds a particularly romantic significance, as it was at LACMA in 2013 where she met her husband, José Bastón. The couple, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on May 21st, are proud parents to their seven-year-old son, Santiago, and Bastón's three children from his previous marriage. Longoria has been exceptionally busy, not only gracing high-profile events but also immersing herself in her professional endeavors. She is currently producing and directing an upcoming Netflix comedy titled The Fifth Wheel. This star-studded film features an ensemble cast including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song, Fortune Feimster, and Will Ferrell, and is centered around a reunion of high school best friends during a Las Vegas weekend. The actress's dedication to her craft is evident, balancing her personal life with significant creative projects. Other notable figures also illuminated the LACMA gala with their presence. Paris Hilton, who shares the same stylist as Longoria, made a statement in a single-sleeved, black-sequin Gucci gown, accessorized with a plethora of jewelry. Hilton attended the event with her husband, Carter Reum, who opted for a classic tuxedo. Prior to the gala, Hilton shared a heartwarming moment with her children, three-year-old son Phoenix and two-year-old daughter London, whom she welcomed via surrogate. Heidi Klum also turned heads with her daring fashion choice, opting for a black leotard under a sheer fishnet frock, paired with striking cha-cha heels and a faux fur jacket. Klum, who styles herself, was accompanied by her 20-year-old model son, Henry Samuel. Klum is also actively involved in television, currently shooting season 22 of the design competition show, Project Runway





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