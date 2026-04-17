Stars Shine at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries Gala: Eva Longoria Dazzles in Lilac Sequins, Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum Also Make Fashion Statements

Eva Longoria captivated attendees at the opening gala for LACMA's David Geffen Galleries, stunning in a lilac-sequined gown. The event saw other stars like Paris Hilton and Heidi Klum showcase their fashion prowess, with the museum unveiling its new galleries after extensive construction.

Eva Longoria commanded attention at the opening gala for LACMA 's David Geffen Galleries on Thursday, gracing the event in a dazzling lilac-sequined gown. The popular Los Angeles museum opted for a unique approach, with stars posing for photos on the pavement rather than a traditional red carpet.

Longoria, a celebrated Golden Globe nominee, showcased her figure in the strapless, fringed frock, an ensemble expertly curated by stylist Maeve Reilly and accessorized with a striking diamond necklace and nude peep-toe heels. The museum holds a special significance for the actress, a ninth-generation Texan, as it was there in 2013 that she met her third husband, José Bastón. The couple is set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on May 21st. Longoria and Bastón, the 55-year-old president of Televisa, are devoted parents to their seven-year-old son, Santiago, and also parent Bastón's three children from his previous marriage to Natalia Esperón. Beyond her personal life and red carpet appearances, Longoria has been immersed in her professional endeavors. She is currently producing and directing an upcoming Netflix comedy titled The Fifth Wheel, which boasts an impressive cast including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song, Fortune Feimster, and Will Ferrell. The film promises a humorous narrative centered around a reunion of high school best friends during a Las Vegas weekend. Another notable attendee at the LACMA event was Paris Hilton, who, coincidentally, shares the same stylist as Longoria. Hilton exuded glamour in a single-sleeved, black-sequined Gucci gown, adorned with an array of accessories. The reality TV personality, 45, attended the art festivities as part of a date night with her husband, Carter Reum, who looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. Before departing their Beverly Hills residence, dubbed 'Slivington' Manor, Hilton shared affectionate hugs with her children, three-year-old son Phoenix and two-year-old daughter London, both of whom she welcomed via surrogate. Heidi Klum also made a statement with her fashion choice, opting for a daring high-cut black leotard paired with a sheer fishnet frock. Her ensemble was completed with matching cha-cha heels and a faux fur jacket, showcasing her signature bold style. Klum, 52, who handles her own styling, was accompanied by her 20-year-old model son, Henry Samuel, who stood tall beside her in a black suit worn over a tank top. The David Geffen Galleries at LACMA represent a significant new addition to the cultural landscape, with its grand opening to the public scheduled for May 4th. This impressive development is the culmination of six years of construction, a project that entailed an investment of nearly $724 million. The gala provided a platform for many of Hollywood's elite to not only showcase their style but also to celebrate this momentous occasion. Klum, known for her extensive television work including Freeform, Disney+, and Hulu's reality design competition Project Runway, was seen sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the party. She has had four children during her seven-year marriage to her second ex-husband, Seal, which concluded in 2012. The presence of such prominent figures underscores the cultural and artistic importance of the new galleries, which are poised to become a major destination for art enthusiasts





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Eva Longoria LACMA David Geffen Galleries Paris Hilton Heidi Klum

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Stars Shine at LACMA's David Geffen Galleries GalaEva Longoria, Paris Hilton, and Heidi Klum were among the celebrities who graced the opening gala for LACMA's David Geffen Galleries. Longoria stunned in a lilac-sequin gown, Hilton opted for a black Gucci creation, and Klum sported a daring sheer outfit. The event celebrated art and brought together notable figures from the entertainment industry, with attendees showcasing their individual styles.

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