Stars Shine at London Marathon Amidst Harry Styles 'Daddy Pig' Rumors

Celebrities including Cynthia Erivo, Tilly Ramsay, and Harry Judd participated in the London Marathon, while speculation ran wild about whether Harry Styles was running in disguise as 'Daddy Pig' to raise money for charity.

The London Marathon on Sunday saw a remarkable turnout of 59,000 runners, including a vibrant mix of celebrities striving for personal bests and supporting worthy causes.

Actress Cynthia Erivo delivered a standout performance, shattering her previous record with a finishing time of three hours and 21 minutes, a significant improvement from her 2022 time of three hours and 35 minutes. Tilly Ramsay, daughter of renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, completed the course in four hours and one minute, while 'Happy Valley' actor James Norton finished in four hours and 29 minutes.

The event also provided a heartwarming reunion for Tilly with her former 'Strictly Come Dancing' partner, Nikita Kuzmin, who completed the marathon in four hours and 19 minutes. However, it was McFly's Harry Judd who emerged as the fastest celebrity runner, completing the 26.2-mile route in an impressive three hours and five minutes, marking his fifth time running the iconic marathon. Beyond the celebrity achievements, the marathon was also a platform for charitable endeavors and playful speculation.

Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott Claus and singer Alexandra Burke both finished with a time of four hours and 25 minutes. A particularly heartwarming story involved 'Daddy Pig' from the children's show 'Peppa Pig,' who ran to raise awareness and funds for the National Deaf Children's Society following his son George's recent hearing loss diagnosis. This sparked a frenzy of online speculation, with many fans convinced that the costume concealed none other than pop superstar Harry Styles.

Styles, known for his passion for running, has previously participated in marathons under pseudonyms, appreciating the anonymity it provides. He stunned fans last year with a time of three hours, 24 minutes and 7 seconds in Tokyo and even achieved a personal best of under three hours in Berlin, finishing in two hours, 59 minutes and 13 seconds.

The possibility of Styles running London as 'Daddy Pig' gained traction after the cartoon character appeared on the cover of Runner's World, mirroring Styles' recent appearance on the magazine. The 'Daddy Pig' mystery reached a peak during a live BBC interview with Joe Wicks, who had been training with the costumed runner. Presenter Gabby Logan directly questioned Wicks about the rumors, prompting him to firmly state, 'Listen, Daddy Pig is Daddy Pig.

He is himself, he's being himself and there's no celebrities here right now.

' Despite Wicks' denial, Logan playfully noted Daddy Pig's energetic dancing, suggesting the theory might not be entirely dismissed. Wicks conceded that the rumor had spread rapidly on social media and jokingly admitted he couldn't confirm whether 'Daddy Pig' possessed Harry Styles' legs. Other celebrities participating included Joe Wicks, finishing in five hours and 51 minutes, Ore Oduba in five hours and 17 minutes, AJ Pritchard in five hours and 15 minutes, and ex-Strictly star Ore Oduba.

The London Marathon proved to be a captivating event, blending athletic achievement, charitable support, and a touch of celebrity intrigue, leaving many wondering if a pop star was indeed hiding beneath the familiar snout of 'Daddy Pig'





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London Marathon Cynthia Erivo Tilly Ramsay Harry Judd Harry Styles Joe Wicks Celebrity Running Charity Daddy Pig

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