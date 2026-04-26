Stars Shine at London Marathon: Tilly Ramsay, Cynthia Erivo, and a Mysterious Daddy Pig

Celebrities took on the London Marathon, with Tilly Ramsay and Cynthia Erivo completing the race and speculation swirling around whether Harry Styles was running in disguise as Daddy Pig.

The London Marathon saw a remarkable turnout of celebrities today, adding a touch of glamour to the athletic event. Tilly Ramsay and Cynthia Erivo both successfully completed the challenging 26.2-mile course, showcasing their dedication and fitness.

Tilly, the 24-year-old daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay, finished in an impressive four hours and one minute, receiving a warm embrace from her parents at the finish line. Cynthia Erivo, a celebrated actress, achieved an even more remarkable time of 03:21:40, smashing the four-hour mark. Both women were visibly elated after their accomplishment, proudly displaying their medals.

However, the celebrity sightings didn't stop there. A wave of speculation swept through social media as fans began to suspect that pop superstar Harry Styles was participating in the marathon disguised as Daddy Pig from the popular children's show Peppa Pig. Daddy Pig is running to raise funds and awareness for the National Deaf Children's Society, following a recent hearing loss diagnosis within his family.

Styles, known for his passion for running and previous participation in marathons under pseudonyms, has a history of seeking anonymity while pursuing this hobby. He previously ran the Tokyo and Berlin Marathons, achieving impressive times and a desire for solitude. The rumour gained traction after Daddy Pig appeared on the cover of Runner's World, mirroring Styles' recent feature. Fans pointed to perceived similarities in leg shape and Styles' presence in London this week as further evidence.

The speculation reached such a level that even fitness coach Joe Wicks, who has been training with Daddy Pig, was questioned about the possibility during a live BBC interview. While Wicks playfully dismissed the rumours, stating 'Daddy Pig is Daddy Pig,' the presenter Gabby Logan noted the character's energetic dancing as a potential giveaway. The online frenzy demonstrates the enduring popularity of both the London Marathon and Harry Styles, and the public's fascination with celebrity involvement in everyday activities.

The event has not only highlighted athletic achievement but also sparked a lighthearted and engaging conversation across social media platforms. The marathon continues to be a platform for both serious athletes and those running for charitable causes, with a dash of celebrity excitement thrown in for good measure. The dedication of all participants, celebrity or otherwise, is a testament to the spirit of the event





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London Marathon Tilly Ramsay Cynthia Erivo Harry Styles Daddy Pig

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