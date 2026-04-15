Stars Shine at M&S Sparks Digital Launch Event

Celebrities like Natalie Cassidy, AJ Odudu, Katherine Jenkins, and Dame Joan Collins attended the M&S Sparks digital launch in London, showcasing their style and celebrating the new loyalty program offering real money rewards.

A glittering array of celebrities descended upon 180 The Strand in London on Wednesday evening to celebrate the official launch of M&S's revamped digital Sparks loyalty program . The event, buzzing with excitement, saw stars from the worlds of television, music, and fashion showcasing their style and enthusiasm for the brand's latest initiative. Among the notable attendees was EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy, 42, who radiated glamour in a chic pinstripe dress and a perfectly coiffed blow-dry.

Television presenter AJ Odudu, 38, brought a touch of edgy sophistication with a white vest, a striking snakeskin miniskirt, and a matching blazer, exuding effortless cool. Renowned opera singer Katherine Jenkins, 45, captivated in a timeless long black dress, demonstrating her enduring elegance. The legendary Dame Joan Collins, 92, proved that age is merely a number as she enjoyed a night out with her husband, Percy Gibson. She looked resplendent in a silver satin blouse and a sophisticated grey coat, complemented by fashionable open-toe wedges. Her husband, thirty years her junior, cut a dapper figure in a pale blue shirt and navy jacket. Other familiar faces gracing the event included TV personality Frida Redknapp, who looked incredibly chic in blue denim jeans, an off-white waistcoat, and white heels. Former Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock and his wife Emma Louise opted for a stylish date night. Actress Samia Longchambon and her husband Sylvain exuded affection, looking more than loved-up. Sisters Natalya and Jess Wright, both well-known figures in the TOWIE sphere, were a striking pair, looking remarkably alike. Nutritionist and food journalist Emily English presented a sharp, stylish look in Chanel high-heels and chic black shorts. The guest list also featured Claire Richards, Vicky Pattison, and Rachel Stevens, among others. Vicky Pattison was photographed with her husband, Ercan Ramadan. David Gandy showcased his signature model good looks, while Marvin Humes was also in attendance. Sian Welby embraced a smart casual look with a pinstripe shirt and white jeans. Steps singer Claire Richards opted for a powerful statement in a black suit, and Jessica Wright sported the same snakeskin print co-ord as AJ Odudu. Natalya Wright and her TOWIE star sister continued to turn heads with their similar appearances. Rachel Stevens chose a classic black polka dot shirt, and Frida Redknapp exuded understated elegance in a white button-up top and jeans. Vernon Kay offered a warm smile for photographers, and chef Tom Kerridge also made an appearance. Ian Wright sported a vibrant green jacket paired with suede shoes. A significant highlight of the evening was the presence of actress Emily Atack, 36, who is a new M&S ambassador and featured prominently in the campaign celebrating the digital Sparks launch. She shared her excitement for the brand's affordability and accessibility, particularly in the current economic climate. Emily spoke candidly about her own financial considerations as a new mother, stating, 'Now it's more accessible and it's affordable. We're all being more frugal. I'm looking at my accounts for the first time going, oh my God, I have a child. I've got a mortgage. I'm a grown-up now.' She also highlighted the sense of community M&S fosters, especially through its parent groups, which have provided her with valuable support. 'This has come at a really nice time, and given me this sense of community, since becoming a mum. It can be quite a lonely thing sometimes, and you sort of feel with M&S, it's a brand that has got your back,' she remarked. The new digital Sparks program aims to offer customers tangible rewards, allowing them to earn real money to spend across various M&S departments. Specifically, customers can earn £10 in their digital Sparks wallet when spending £50 on Fashion, Home & Beauty, £6 when spending £30 on nightwear, and £5 when spending £35 in the Foodhall, making the loyalty program more appealing and rewarding than ever before. The event was a clear demonstration of M&S's commitment to its customers and its ability to attract and engage a wide range of influential personalities





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