Stars Shine at the 2026 ITV Showcase in London

Olivia Attwood, Michelle Keegan, and a host of other celebrities dazzled at the 2026 ITV showcase, showcasing stunning fashion choices and celebrating British television.

The 2026 ITV showcase in London was a dazzling affair on Thursday night, drawing a constellation of stars who showcased their impeccable style on the red carpet .

Olivia Attwood and Michelle Keegan were among the first to capture attention, both opting for powerful and sophisticated power suits. Olivia, the 34-year-old Love Island personality, made a bold statement in a striking blue satin corset, expertly paired with sleek black trousers. She completed the look with a coordinating black blazer draped elegantly over her shoulders and elevated her height with a pair of stylish heels. Her ensemble exuded confidence and glamour, turning heads as she posed for photographers.

Michelle Keegan, the acclaimed actress known for her role in a popular Netflix series, radiated elegance in a vibrant yellow suit. The double-breasted design accentuated her figure, complemented by matching wide-legged trousers that flowed with every step. Michelle’s attention to detail was evident in her choice of stilettos, which added height and sophistication. Her long brunette tresses were styled in a chic half-updo, and she accessorized with chunky hoop earrings, completing a look that was both modern and timeless.

The event also saw appearances from Princess Andre, who looked sensational in a pretty pink satin gown, and Scarlett Moffatt, who proudly displayed her growing baby bump in a stylish white sleeveless dress. Scarlett, currently appearing on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! South Africa, beamed as she cradled her bump, radiating joy and anticipation.

Ella Rae Wise, a star from TOWIE, opted for a daring look, showcasing a white lace bra beneath a matching satin suit, adding a playful touch with a pink handbag. Gabby Allen, from Love Island, showcased her toned physique in a strappy pink midi dress paired with towering sandals.

The beloved presenting duo, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, brought smiles to the red carpet as they reunited, while Emma Willis opted for a cool and contemporary ensemble featuring a black crop top layered under a brown striped blazer and matching trousers, cinched at the waist with a studded belt. Joey Essex, known for his unique style, caught the eye in an all-white ensemble, complete with a crisp shirt, smart trousers, a white neck scarf, and black trainers.

The event was a celebration of ITV’s upcoming programming and a showcase of British talent. Beyond the fashion statements, the event also subtly touched upon past headlines, with a reminder of Olivia Attwood’s previous situation regarding her non-legally binding marriage to ex-partner Bradley Dack, a story previously covered extensively by the Daily Mail. The lack of official documentation, reportedly due to uncovered 'mistruths', added a layer of intrigue to her presence at the showcase.

The ITV showcase proved to be a night of glamour, style, and a glimpse into the world of British television





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ITV Showcase Olivia Attwood Michelle Keegan Red Carpet Fashion Celebrity Princess Andre Scarlett Moffatt Ant And Dec Joey Essex

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