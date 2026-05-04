Stars Shine at the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating 'Costume Art'

The 2026 Met Gala took place in New York City, with Nicole Kidman, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Graham leading the arrivals. The event, themed 'Costume Art,' explores the relationship between fashion and the human body, co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

The 2026 Met Gala unfolded in New York City on Monday, showcasing a dazzling array of celebrity fashion choices as stars arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit.

Nicole Kidman, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Graham were among the first to grace the red carpet, setting a high bar for style. Delevingne captivated onlookers in a daring black halterneck dress by Ralph Lauren, featuring a striking sideboob cutout, while Graham exuded confidence in a cream-colored Dimitra Petsa of Di Petsa gown that accentuated her figure.

This year's theme, 'Costume Art,' and the accompanying dress code, 'Fashion Is Art,' challenged attendees to interpret how designers utilize the human body as a creative medium. The event, often dubbed the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets,' was spearheaded by a prominent group of co-chairs: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour.

This marks Williams' inaugural co-chairing role, while Kidman returns having previously co-chaired in 2003 and 2005, and Beyonce served as an honorary chair in 2013. The Costume Institute's exhibition, which will be housed in the newly expanded Conde M. Nast Galleries, will explore the relationship between fashion and the body through three distinct categories: the classical and nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body.

The exhibition is generously supported by lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. According to Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's curator, the theme 'Costume Art' is rooted in the institute's history and emphasizes fashion's artistic merit through its connection to the human form. Yves Saint Laurent also contributes as a sponsor.

A diverse host committee, including Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor, further elevates the event's prestige. The 'Costume Art' exhibition will be open to the public from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, following the Met Gala on May 4. The Met Gala is a crucial fundraising event for the museum, providing the Costume Institute with significant financial support.

This year's gala holds particular significance as it is the first since Anna Wintour transitioned from her role as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after a remarkable 37-year tenure. Wintour, who has overseen the Met Gala for over three decades, is widely credited with transforming it into the glamorous and highly anticipated event it is today. Her influence has attracted a star-studded guest list including Rihanna, the Kardashians, Blake Lively, and Zendaya.

Last year's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' presented a unique challenge for some attendees, leading to a slightly reduced turnout as celebrities navigated the complexities of interpreting the theme centered on Black dandyism. The 2026 Met Gala promises to build upon this legacy, offering a fresh perspective on the intersection of fashion, art, and the human body, while acknowledging the evolving landscape of the event under new leadership.

The event continues to be a major cultural moment, blending high fashion with artistic exploration and philanthropic support for the Metropolitan Museum of Art





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Met Gala Fashion Celebrities Costume Art Nicole Kidman Beyonce Venus Williams Anna Wintour Cara Delevingne Ashley Graham Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute

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