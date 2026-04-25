Stars Shine at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner

A look at the celebrity and political attendees, and their stunning fashion choices, at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, marking President Trump's return to the event.

Washington, D.C. played host to the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner , a glittering event that drew a constellation of stars, political heavyweights, and government officials.

For over a century, typically held on the last Saturday in April at the Washington Hilton, the dinner serves as a celebration of the First Amendment and the vital role of a free press. Organized by the White House Correspondents' Association – the dedicated journalists covering the President and the White House – it has evolved into one of the most exclusive and anticipated social gatherings of the year.

This year’s event marked a significant return, with President Donald Trump attending for the first time since taking office, having previously skipped the dinner during his first term and subsequent years. The presence of FBI Director Kash Patel, accompanied by his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins as guests of the Daily Mail, further underscored the event’s broad appeal and cross-sector representation. The red carpet was a showcase of impeccable style, with attendees embracing the evening’s glamour.

Women graced the event in breathtaking gowns, ranging from sparkling black designs to vibrant shades of pink, red, and lavender, while men opted for classic and sophisticated tuxedos. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt radiated elegance as she proudly displayed her baby bump in a shimmering black gown, completing her look with silver pumps and a chic handbag.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins charmed in a delicate light pink dress featuring a striking chest design and matching heels adorned with white bows. Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and US homeland security advisor, and his wife Katie Miller, also expecting their fourth child, presented a picture of familial joy, with Katie showcasing her growing belly in a silky salmon gown.

Alina Habba, formerly Trump's US attorney for New Jersey, made a statement in a sleek black gown with an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder detail. Veteran journalists Norah O'Donnell of CBS News and 60 Minutes and Margaret Brennan of CBS News captivated the room in a lavender, sparkly gown and a striking red strapless dress, respectively. The event wasn’t just about political and media figures; it also saw prominent appearances from individuals across various fields.

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and her fiancé, Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, were a vision of romance, with Heinrich dazzling in a diamond red dress and Fitzpatrick looking dapper in a classic tuxedo. US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon turned heads in a bold leopard print gown, while Cabinet member Kelly Loeffler, known as President Trump's 'Small Business Czar,' opted for a stylish striped navy dress.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner continues to be a unique confluence of power, influence, and style, offering a platform to celebrate the press while fostering connections between the worlds of politics, media, and entertainment. The evening’s proceedings, beyond the fashion and fanfare, serve as a reminder of the importance of a free and independent press in a democratic society, and the commitment to upholding the principles enshrined in the First Amendment.

The event’s return to full form after a period of adjustments signifies a renewed emphasis on tradition and the enduring value of this annual gathering





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White House Correspondents' Dinner Donald Trump Karoline Leavitt Kaitlan Collins Fashion Celebrity Politics First Amendment

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