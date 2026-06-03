Stars Shine at Variety's Power of Women London Debut: Hannah Waddingham Makes Red Carpet Debut with New Partner

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Suki Waterhouse, and Emilia Clarke led the glamour at Variety's Power of Women event in London. Hannah made her red carpet debut with new partner Nick Beresford-Cleary, while honorees like Emilia, Cynthia Erivo, and Emma Corrin were celebrated for their creative achievements and charitable work.

London played host to an array of stars at Variety's Power of Women event, marking its debut in the city on Wednesday. Leading the glamour was Ted Lasso 's Hannah Waddingham , who made a striking entrance with her new partner, hunky surgeon Nick Beresford-Cleary.

The 51-year-old actress showcased her hourglass figure in a daring plunging halterneck gown with a thigh-high split, going braless for the occasion. This red carpet appearance comes just a month after Hannah revealed she's in her first relationship in eight years. She admitted to Variety that she had been focused on co-parenting her 11-year-old daughter, Kitty, with her ex-partner, Gianluca Cugnetto, since their split when Kitty was two.

Other stars who turned heads on the red carpet included Suki Waterhouse in a chic pale pink silk dress, and Emilia Clarke in a stylish pleated black dress. Both Suki and Emilia were honored at the event, along with Cynthia Erivo, Emma Corrin, and Hannah herself. Each honoree will grace the cover of Variety's accompanying issue, celebrated for their creative achievements and charitable work.

Emilia is recognized for her SameYou charity, aiding brain injury recovery, while Cynthia highlights the Shameless Fund for LGBTQ+ causes. Hannah represents Make-A-Wish UK, granting wishes for critically ill children, and Suki raises awareness for Facing the World, providing surgeries for children with facial disfigurements. Emma supports War Child, helping children in conflict zones. The event was hosted by stand-up comedian Ania Magliano, with Variety partnering with Lifetime to directly donate to each honoree's chosen foundation





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Variety's Power Of Women Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso Suki Waterhouse Emilia Clarke Charity Work

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