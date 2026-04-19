Stars Shine Bright at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony: Hayek, Hadid, and Hathaway Dazzle on the Red Carpet

Salma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, and Anne Hathaway stole the spotlight at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, showcasing stunning red carpet fashion. The event, celebrating scientific achievements, was attended by numerous stars who presented a display of glamour and elegance.

The 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony , often dubbed the 'Oscars of Science,' illuminated Santa Monica with a constellation of stars, most notably Salma Hayek , Gigi Hadid , and Anne Hathaway . These leading ladies graced the red carpet, showcasing distinct yet equally captivating ensembles that captured the evening's glamorous atmosphere. Salma Hayek , a vision in a figure-hugging black lace gown, drew considerable attention.

The dress was intricately detailed with sequins, and velvet embellishments adorned the neckline, adding a touch of sophisticated texture. Her dark hair was elegantly swept into a chic updo, perfectly complementing her striking features. Hayek accessorized with dangling silver earrings, a matching bracelet, and several bold rings, a testament to her refined taste. Her makeup was expertly applied, featuring mascara-enhanced lashes, smoky eye shadow for dramatic effect, and a warm blush to accentuate her cheekbones. A matte, nude lipstick provided a polished finishing touch, highlighting her radiant smile as she arrived. Accompanying Hayek was her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, impeccably dressed in a classic black suit, white shirt, and black bowtie, embodying timeless elegance. Gigi Hadid radiated an ethereal glow in a stunning halter-styled white gown. The dress featured a subtle, sparkling embellishment near the top, adding a touch of understated luxury. Her blonde hair was partially styled back, creating a graceful half-up, half-down look that framed her face. Hadid completed her ensemble with open-toed white pumps, small silver earrings, and a delicate bracelet on her left wrist. Her makeup was refined, with mascara accentuating her eyes and a darker nude shade gracing her lips, echoing a sophisticated yet natural aesthetic. Anne Hathaway, embodying classic Hollywood glamour, was resplendent in a one-shoulder black dress paired with elegant open-toed black heels. Her dark, wavy hair cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders, parted to one side for a timeless appeal. Hathaway carried a chic black clutch and adorned her ears with mini sparkling earrings. A collection of silver and gold bracelets on her left wrist added a final flourish to her ensemble. Her makeup was subtle yet effective, with a light pink blush imparting a radiant glow and a rosy pink lipstick adding a touch of vibrant color to her lips. The event, dedicated to honoring scientific breakthroughs that advance human knowledge, provided a dazzling backdrop for these fashion moments, underscoring the intersection of science, culture, and celebrity. These three prominent figures, each renowned in their respective fields, demonstrated how to command attention on the red carpet through thoughtful styling and meticulous attention to detail. Hayek's bold lace and velvet creation spoke of confident sensuality, while Hadid's pure white halter dress exuded modern sophistication. Hathaway's classic black silhouette underscored her inherent elegance. The jewelry choices, from Hayek's statement pieces to Hadid's delicate adornments and Hathaway's mixed-metal bracelets, further personalized their looks. The meticulous makeup applications, ranging from Hayek's smoky allure to Hadid's subtle enhancement and Hathaway's radiant blush, contributed significantly to their overall impact. The Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, more than just a platform for scientific recognition, once again proved to be a significant cultural event where style and substance converged, allowing stars like Hayek, Hadid, and Hathaway to shine brightly while celebrating groundbreaking achievements in science





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Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Salma Hayek Gigi Hadid Anne Hathaway Red Carpet Fashion

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