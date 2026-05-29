Stars train for Soccer Aid 20th anniversary match at London Stadium

Danny Dyer, Tom Hiddleston and a host of celebrities prepare for Soccer Aid's 20th‑anniversary charity football match, featuring a line‑up of actors, musicians and sports legends that will raise funds for UNICEF.

Celebrity football charity event Soccer Aid is gearing up for its 20th anniversary match on 31 May at the London Stadium , Stratford. The latest training session took place on Friday in Tring, where a familiar mix of actors, musicians and athletes were spotted preparing for the big day.

EastEndies veteran Danny Dyer appeared visibly exhausted, leaning on the side of the pitch with his hands on his hips, while fellow star Tom Hiddleston embraced the recovery tent set up by Old Spice, slipping into an ice‑cold plunge to soothe sore muscles. The session also featured Olly Murs, Sam Thompson and Jack Whitehall enjoying a light‑hearted kick‑about, with goalkeeper Barry honing her reflexes alongside the group.

The line‑up for the charity showdown reads like a roll‑call of British pop culture and sporting legends. Former England internationals Jill Scott, Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney will lead a team of celebrities against a squad captained by comedian Paddy McGuinness and Olympic gold‑medallist Mo Farah.

Adding a historic note, 16‑year‑old actor Owen Cooper has been named the youngest player ever to take part in a Soccer Aid match, an honour he described as a "real honour" and an opportunity to help UNICEF's mission of keeping children safe and healthy. The roster also includes footballers Jermain Defoe and Shaun Wright‑Phillips, rugby star Joe Marler, sprinter Usain Bolt, Dutch great Edwin van der Sar and former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, among many others.

Robbie Williams, UNICEF UK ambassador and co‑founder of Soccer Aid, will coach the England All‑Stars and hopes to break the previous fundraising record. Since its inception in 2006, the event has generated more than £121 million for UNICEF, supporting education, health and protection programmes for children worldwide. Williams praised the continued generosity of participants and fans, noting that last year's match raised more money than any previous edition.

The upcoming game promises not only high‑octane entertainment but also a vital contribution to a cause that has touched millions of lives. Fans can expect a festive atmosphere, celebrity banter and a showcase of sporting skill as the world watches the 20th anniversary celebration of Soccer Aid





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