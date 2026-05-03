Stars Who Skip the Met Gala: Why A-Listers Avoid Fashion's Biggest Night

Despite being a highly coveted event, many A-list celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, and Tom Holland have never attended the Met Gala, citing reasons ranging from discomfort to prioritizing others' moments.

The Met Gala , a cornerstone of New York City's social calendar since 1972, is renowned as one of the most exclusive and sought-after events for A-list celebrities.

However, despite its prestige and the extensive preparations undertaken by stars like Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and Sabrina Carpenter, a surprising number of prominent figures consistently opt to forgo the opportunity to walk its famed red carpet. The annual Costume Institute benefit, held on the first Monday of May, draws immense media attention and showcases the latest in high fashion, yet for some, the spectacle and associated pressures simply aren't appealing.

Jennifer Aniston, the beloved 'Friends' alum, openly admitted to receiving invitations in the past but described the entire experience as 'overwhelming.

' She confessed a preference for a more relaxed style – 'jeans and flip-flops and tank top' – and articulated the mental challenge of transforming into a glamorous persona for an evening spent amongst peers. Aniston’s reluctance stems from a feeling of nervousness and a growing sense of detachment from the importance of such events, stating that 'at the end of the day, none of it really matters.

' The list of celebrities who have never attended the Met Gala is remarkably star-studded. Alongside Aniston, Brad Pitt, her former spouse, has also remained absent from the event. Angelina Jolie, known for her humanitarian work and distinctive style, has never graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, despite her significant presence in the entertainment industry.

Even Spider-Man star Tom Holland deliberately avoids joining his rumored wife, Zendaya, on the red carpet, prioritizing her moment and acknowledging that their joint appearance would shift the focus to their relationship rather than her individual achievements. Holland’s supportive stance is evident in his recent Instagram posts celebrating Zendaya’s Met Gala looks. This demonstrates a conscious decision to allow his partner to shine independently.

The reasons for declining invitations are diverse, ranging from personal preference and discomfort with the event's intensity to a desire to avoid overshadowing others. It’s a testament to the individual priorities and values of these celebrities that they choose to abstain from what is often considered a career-defining moment for many in the entertainment world. Beyond those already mentioned, several other iconic figures have surprisingly never attended the Met Gala.

Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera, both celebrated vocalists with a history of bold fashion choices, have never ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase. Dolly Parton, a country music legend and cultural icon known for her flamboyant style, has also remained a no-show, even playfully acknowledging the event with her own dog fashion show, 'Dolly Parton's Pet Gala.

' Interestingly, Meryl Streep, a highly respected actress currently promoting 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' is a potential first-time attendee, having been slated to co-chair the 2020 gala before its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing absence of these stars highlights the fact that the Met Gala, despite its allure, isn't universally embraced.

It underscores the diverse perspectives and priorities within the celebrity landscape, where some prioritize privacy, comfort, or supporting their colleagues over participating in a highly publicized fashion event. The event continues to evolve, and it remains to be seen if any of these stars will eventually make their Met Gala debut





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