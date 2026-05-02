Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure in Miami After Butt Reduction Surgery

Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner's best friend, flaunts her newly toned physique in Miami nearly five months after undergoing butt reduction surgery. The influencer, who previously regretted her Brazilian Butt Lift, shares her journey of reversing the procedure and advocates for body positivity.

Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou, the longtime best friend of Kylie Jenner , has been making waves in Miami as she showcases her newly slimmed-down physique nearly five months after undergoing a significant cosmetic reversal.

The social media influencer, known for her candid approach to body modifications, first revealed in October that she had opted for butt reduction surgery, a dramatic shift from her previous Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure. At the time, she shared her journey on social media, explaining that she was recovering from the surgery and expressing her relief at the results.

'I’m at a surgery recovery center recovering from this a** reduction,' she said in a video, adding that she felt 'comfortable' despite the pain. 'From what I’ve seen, this a** looks nice, lifted, smaller. I’m so excited to be healed and to feel more comfortable in my skin,' she continued, emphasizing her desire to feel more at ease in her own body.

The influencer also addressed the pressures of beauty trends, urging her followers to avoid making permanent changes based on fleeting fashions.

'Do not surgically change your body for a trend,' she advised, reflecting on her own regrets about undergoing the BBL at a young age. 'I just feel like this was a mistake I made super young and I shared my experience now because I’m hoping that I can help anyone at the end of the day.

' Stassie’s openness about her struggles with body image and cosmetic procedures has resonated with many of her followers, who have praised her honesty and vulnerability. In a recent Instagram post, she shared steamy photos from her beach getaway in Miami, flaunting her toned and proportionate figure in a barely-there bikini. The images, captioned with a simple 'DND' (do not disturb), highlighted her dramatic transformation and underscored her newfound confidence.

The influencer has been vocal about her journey, explaining that she has been trying to reverse her BBL for years, as it had left her feeling more insecure rather than empowered.

'I would just like to state that the reason why I’m sharing my experience currently is because I wish I had someone that showed me the not glamorized side of plastic surgery when I was younger,' she said in a follow-up video. 'I’m hoping that I can help someone from making the same mistake that they’ll regret.

' Stassie’s story has sparked conversations about the pressures women face to conform to societal beauty standards and the importance of making informed decisions about cosmetic procedures. Her journey serves as a reminder that beauty trends are often fleeting, and it’s crucial to prioritize personal well-being over external validation. As she continues to heal and embrace her new look, Stassie remains a vocal advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance, encouraging her followers to love themselves as they are





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