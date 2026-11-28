Former Interpol detective Mick Moran warns that extremist groups and state-linked actors are using online gaming platforms like GTA VI to radicalize children and boys in Ireland.

Mick Moran, a prominent cybersecurity expert and CEO of the Irish Internet Hotline, has issued a stark warning regarding the exploitation of online gaming platforms by extremist organizations and state-linked entities. Moran, who previously served as a member of An Garda Síochána's Domestic and Sexual Violence Investigation Unit and as an Interpol detective, identifies these digital spaces as primary vectors for recruiting young men and boys into radical ideologies.

Gaming Platforms as Radicalization Vectors

The massive popularity of video games has created dense concentrations of young users, making these platforms highly attractive to bad actors seeking to spread extremist ideologies. Moran explained that groups promoting jihadi, far-right, or far-left agendas deliberately target these spaces because the intense focus of young gamers increases the likelihood of successful engagement. Voice chat and messaging features further facilitate these connections, allowing strangers to communicate easily and bypass traditional safety filters that exist on other social media networks.

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This issue gained significant public attention following the global hype surrounding the recent release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA VI). The game's immense appeal among young males underscores why it serves as a prime environment for recruitment attempts. Moran emphasized that the sheer volume of young male users creates an environment where radicalization messages can find traction more easily than in other online communities.

State Actors and Hybrid Warfare Concerns

Beyond domestic extremist groups, Moran expressed deep concern about the involvement of rogue state actors who utilize gaming platforms to further their hybrid warfare objectives. He stated that these state-linked entities encourage young people to commit offenses that align with their strategic interests, using the anonymity of the internet to conduct covert operations. Although Moran reported no specific confirmed cases in Ireland at this moment, he maintained that he had no doubt such activities were occurring globally and likely locally.

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The Government's National Risk Assessment, published in July, corroborates these fears by flagging the increasing use of gaming platforms to recruit both minors and adults. The report highlighted concerns about entities exploiting these platforms to disseminate propaganda, incite radicalization activities, and even fundraise, indicating a sophisticated understanding of digital recruitment tactics by malicious actors.

The Threat of The Com Network

A significant portion of the threat comes from peer-led groups, particularly those associated with a loose network known as The Com. This group is largely composed of minors and has been linked to serious offenses ranging from financial crime and money laundering to sadistic abuse and child sexual exploitation. Authorities in Ireland, including Gardaí and Tusla, have confirmed the identification of cases associated with this network within the country.

Moran described the dynamic within The Com as a self-perpetuating cycle where young males challenge each other to increasingly dangerous acts to gain membership. These individuals then go on to recruit other children, creating a ripple effect of harmful behavior. Unlike state-sponsored radicalization which may involve older, more experienced operators targeting younger victims, The Com is driven by young peers seeking status and validation through shared criminal or abusive activities.

Parental Vigilance and Systemic Risks

Moran urged parents to recognize that their children could become perpetrators of online abuse rather than solely victims. He highlighted that the motivations and ages of those behind such activities vary significantly, with nation-state actors typically being older and peer-groups being young. Parents must look for red flags indicating their children might be engaging in harmful challenges or joining groups like The Com.

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With Christmas approaching, video games remain top gifts, yet Moran warned that these platforms are systematically unsafe regarding trust and safety measures. He compared the current state of gaming security to social media, noting that even major titles like GTA VI lack adequate protections. This vulnerability leaves children exposed to a wide range of harms, including recruitment by extremist groups and interaction with criminal networks, necessitating greater awareness and stronger safeguards from both developers and parents.