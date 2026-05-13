State Opening of Parliament: A Ceremonial Event for a New Parliamentary Year

This is an event that marks the formal start of a parliamentary year with the King outlining the government's agenda for the coming session in his 10-minute speech. The State Opening of Parliament is the only time when all three parts of the system come together. They are the Sovereign, the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

King Charles will open parliament today but what exactly happens at the ceremony? And why does it happen in May? Here are all the details you need.

A ceremonial event, the royals and government members partake in a series of traditions dating back centuries to mark the opening of a new parliamentary year. During it, King Charles will deliver a 10-minute speech which outlines the agenda for the current government for the year ahead such as policies, law changes and promises. So what exactly is the State Opening of Parliament and why do we do it?

Here's everything you need to know including what happens at the ceremony and why it happens in May





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